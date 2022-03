Every couple on Netflix’s dating show is so wrong—but it’s impossible to stop watching them. Every couple on Love Is Blind season two is wrong. Danielle and Nick. Iyanna and Jarrette. Natalie and Shayne. Deepti and Shake. Mallory and Sal. They’re all so inharmonious, so fundamentally incorrect it boggles the mind how any of these people are together in the first place. The contestants are so dogged in their pursuit of marriage—and so mutually willing to overlook their partners’ flaws—it’s a wonder that they’ve managed to keep things going this long.

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO