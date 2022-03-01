5 teens arrested after shooting, armed carjacking, police chase through metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven police have arrested five teenagers after police said they shot a driver in one county, carjacked a driver in another county and then led police on a chase through Brookhaven.

Three 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection to the string of incidents, which all happened early Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County police said a woman was inside her car on Willow Lake Drive around 1 a.m. when she was approached by armed suspects demanding her vehicle. The victim and the suspects exchanged gunfire and the woman was shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her car was not stolen.

Around 3 a.m., Sandy Springs police responded to reports of an armed carjacking on Roswell Road at the Harrison Apartments.

Investigators said the carjackers arrived at the Sandy Springs scene in the same car used in the DeKalb County shooting.

The victim said he was held at gunpoint by five suspects who then stole his vehicle. The victim, who was not injured, was able to describe the five suspects and said they were carrying AK-47-style weapons.

Officers alerted other jurisdictions to be on the lookout for the victim’s 2019 blue Kia Forte.

Brookhaven police spotted the vehicle, which took off on I-85 north and got off at Chamblee Tucker Road.

It’s unclear how police stopped the vehicle, but all five teens were taken into custody.

Police have identified the two 17-year-olds as Kevin Hernandez and Manuel Hernandez. It’s unclear if they are related. Two weapons were also recovered.

The 16-year-olds have not been identified because they are minors.

