ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

5 teens arrested after shooting, armed carjacking, police chase through metro Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ND9wq_0eSTGu7K00

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Brookhaven police have arrested five teenagers after police said they shot a driver in one county, carjacked a driver in another county and then led police on a chase through Brookhaven.

Three 16-year-olds and two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection to the string of incidents, which all happened early Tuesday morning.

DeKalb County police said a woman was inside her car on Willow Lake Drive around 1 a.m. when she was approached by armed suspects demanding her vehicle. The victim and the suspects exchanged gunfire and the woman was shot. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Her car was not stolen.

Around 3 a.m., Sandy Springs police responded to reports of an armed carjacking on Roswell Road at the Harrison Apartments.

Investigators said the carjackers arrived at the Sandy Springs scene in the same car used in the DeKalb County shooting.

The victim said he was held at gunpoint by five suspects who then stole his vehicle. The victim, who was not injured, was able to describe the five suspects and said they were carrying AK-47-style weapons.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Officers alerted other jurisdictions to be on the lookout for the victim’s 2019 blue Kia Forte.

Brookhaven police spotted the vehicle, which took off on I-85 north and got off at Chamblee Tucker Road.

It’s unclear how police stopped the vehicle, but all five teens were taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have identified the two 17-year-olds as Kevin Hernandez and Manuel Hernandez. It’s unclear if they are related. Two weapons were also recovered.

The 16-year-olds have not been identified because they are minors.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

New World Order
2d ago

These 5 sound like the future criminals of tomorrow. Lock them all up now and do society a favor and maybe even save a life or two by throwing away the key. If these kids are shooting people and jacking cars at 15, 16, & 17, you can be sure they will be graduating to more serious crimes like murder. Nearly every day there is a violent crime or two in Atlanta. Keep voting for these Democrats and crime will continue to skyrocket.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sandy Springs, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Roswell, GA
Dekalb County, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Brookhaven, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
County
Dekalb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Police#Metro Atlanta#Wsb Tv News#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

19 children hurt after vehicle crashes into California day care center

ANDERSON, Calif. - — Nineteen children were injured Thursday when a vehicle crashed into a day care center in California, authorities said.,. According to the Anderson Police Department, 19 children and at least two staff members were inside the building at the Great Adventures Christian Preschool/Daycare when the vehicle crashed into it at 2:30 p.m. PST, KRCR-TV reported.
ANDERSON, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
124K+
Followers
92K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy