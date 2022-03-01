ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keyser, WV

Potomac State to hold Day of Giving; this is how you can support the local college

By Rene Trezise
Mineral Daily News Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05pPRg_0eSTGZmB00

KEYSER -- West Virginia University Potomac State College’s fifth Day of Giving is quickly approaching - March 9, 2022.

Day of Giving is a 24-hour online event that encourages Potomac State College alumni and friends to support the college’s greatest priorities and opportunities – including scholarships; unrestricted funds; Science Hall renovations; the alumni association; and the PSC Theater, inclusive of a new sound system, new stage floor and new curtains.

“When you make a gift – no matter the amount – you are impacting Potomac State College in a positive way. Your generosity and commitment are greatly appreciated,” said campus president Jennifer Orlikoff.

Donations can be made during the Day of Giving, March 9, by going to dayofgiving.wvu.edu/PotomacState.

“For the past four years, the annual WVU Day of Giving has been a great day across the West Virginia University system,” executive director of Annual Giving Kristen Shipp said. “We are proud of the success we have had and are very grateful for our supporters who invest in education, healthcare and prosperity. Now more than ever, it’s important that we be innovative and look for new opportunities to inspire philanthropy throughout the academic year and provide much-needed support to our students, faculty, healthcare and more.”

