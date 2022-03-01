Hold Onto Your Dice, CRITICAL ROLE Is Coming Back to Theaters

Critical Role is returning to theaters to celebrate its 7th anniversary later this month. Today, Critical Role announced that it would celebrate its 7th anniversary with a special broadcast on March 17th with special presentations at over 50 theaters across the United States, plus select theaters in Brazil the following day. Most of the theaters will be Cinemark Theaters, but Critical Role is also teaming up with Landmark Theaters in Atlanta and Cinepolis in New York City. Tickets are now available for the 7th anniversary show at those theaters' respective websites. Critical Role also announced that they have plans for an entire week of 7th Anniversary celebrations, starting off with a special State of the Role on March 14th. The 7th anniversary show will also air on Critical Role's usual Twitch and YouTube channels for free at its usual times/posting schedules.

