Hold Onto Your Dice, CRITICAL ROLE Is Coming Back to Theaters

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritical Role celebrated their return for Campaign 3 with a special premiere of the first episode in theaters as well as streamed. Now, to celebrate seven years of their original Dungeons & Dragons stream, Critical Role Campaign 3 episode 17 will be coming to 55 theaters in the USA with 3...

geektyrant.com

ComicBook

Critical Role Returns to Theaters for 7th Anniversary

Critical Role is returning to theaters to celebrate its 7th anniversary later this month. Today, Critical Role announced that it would celebrate its 7th anniversary with a special broadcast on March 17th with special presentations at over 50 theaters across the United States, plus select theaters in Brazil the following day. Most of the theaters will be Cinemark Theaters, but Critical Role is also teaming up with Landmark Theaters in Atlanta and Cinepolis in New York City. Tickets are now available for the 7th anniversary show at those theaters' respective websites. Critical Role also announced that they have plans for an entire week of 7th Anniversary celebrations, starting off with a special State of the Role on March 14th. The 7th anniversary show will also air on Critical Role's usual Twitch and YouTube channels for free at its usual times/posting schedules.
IFLScience

US "Doomsday Plane" Spotted Flying Over Nebraska

The US "Doomsday Plane" has been spotted flying over Nebraska amid rising tensions with Russia. At the height of the Cold War, when nuclear exchanges seemed like a plausible scenario, both the US and the Soviet Union commissioned Doomsday planes. They are designed to function as flying war rooms, from which the superpowers' leaders could issue commands should a nuclear conflict ensue.
Chicago Tribune

Daywatch: The Michael Madigan case has a familiar lesson for Illinois politics | How small towns are attracting remote workers | Chicago celebrates 185 years as a city

Good morning, Chicago. The swagger that Illinois’ Democrats have displayed since taking full control of Springfield three years ago had already been tamped down by the political realities of confronting crime and COVID. Michael Madigan’s indictment, the Tribune’s Rick Pearson writes, will add one more campaign issue to the list: corruption. The Tribune’s Ray Long and Jason Meisner put the ...
CHICAGO, IL
Ultimate Unexplained

The US Doomsday Plane Just Flew Over Chicagoland, But Don’t Worry

I want this to be an assurance and not a cause for alarm. The United States 'doomsday plane' just flew across the heartland of the country, but that's really not unusual. this iNews story shared recently regarding the 'doomsday plane' taking flight yesterday and today over the Midwest and have confirmed it's true. As they reported, this was done in response to Putin making nuclear threats against America and its allies regarding the crisis in Ukraine. They shared a tweet showing that the 'doomsday plane' was in flight. NOTE: the doomsday planes are based out of Lincoln, Nebraska so it's unusual for them NOT to fly over this regent frequently.
