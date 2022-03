This May, Man Ray’s Le Violon d’Ingres (1924), a famed photograph of a nude woman’s back that’s overlaid with a violin’s f-holes, is headed to auction, where it is expected to fetch between $5 million and $7 million. If it does sell for within that range, it will become the most expensive photograph ever sold at auction. This print of the iconic Man Ray photograph, which depicts his muse Kiki de Montparnasse, is a rare one in that it is considered an original photographic copy. It was made around the time its corresponding negative was first produced, making it valuable in...

VISUAL ART ・ 16 DAYS AGO