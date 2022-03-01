ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

JaMychal Green is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BopSm_0eSTF5f500

While Alabama basketball has continued to stay hot this past week going 2-0 and winning five of its last six overall, it was another good week for former Crimson Tide stars in the NBA and other professional leagues including this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week.

Denver Nuggets forward JaMychal Green had a season high in points, rebounds and minutes played Sunday in Denver's 124-92 win over the Portland Trail Blazer's to win this week's award. Green had a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench. He was an efficient 7-8 shooting from the floor.

Green also 12 points and three rebounds in the Nuggets win over the Kings on Thursday. Now in his eighth season in the NBA overall and second with the Nuggets, Green provides valuable minutes for the Nuggets of the bench and was a big part of their playoff run last season.

The 2008 McDonald's All-American played at Alabama under Anthony Grant from 2008-2012 and was 2011 First Team all-SEC. He helped lead Alabama to the NCAA tournament in 2012 and is part of the 1,000 point club at Alabama.

This season with the Nuggets, Green is averaging 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

Previous winners in 2022:

Dec. 28- Jan. 3: Najee Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers RB

Jan. 4- Jan. 10- Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders RB

Jan. 11- Jan. 17- Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys WR

Jan. 18- 24- Lee Hodges, PGA Tour

Jan. 25- Jan. 31- Damion Square, Cincinnati Bengals DL

Feb. 1- Feb. 7- Hebert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans F

Feb. 8- Feb. 14- A'Shawn Robinson, Los Angeles Rams, DL

Feb. 15-Feb. 21- Justin Thomas, PGA Tour

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Warns Lakers Fans: “The One Person Who Should Never Be Boo’d By The Los Angeles Lakers Fans Is LeBron James!”

LA is a town that's used to winning, something that was demonstrated by the Rams last month when they brought a Super Bowl to the city. Success is expected, especially from their most storied franchise in the Lakers. So when the Lakers are bad, or worse, grossly underperforming despite having the players to do better, the fans are quick to let them know how they feel.
NBA
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
The Spun

Allen Iverson’s Tweet About Ja Morant Is Going Viral

Ja Morant got the attention of the entire NBA world on Monday night with a spectacular performance. Even Allen Iverson couldn’t believe his eyes. Mortant has drawn comparisons to AI throughout his young career. They’re not too similar of players. However, they are both must-watch television. The Memphis...
NBA
The Spun

Rick Pitino Announces Decision On Maryland: Fans React

On Wednesday, The Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan reported Maryland is “heavily pursuing” Rick Pitino to be the program’s next head coach. In fact, he’s the Terrapins’ “top choice” according to the report. However, Pitino shot down the speculation on Thursday morning...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

The Lakers’ $5 million mistake sure to piss off Jeanie Buss

The month of February hasn’t been kind to Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss. First, there was LeBron James voicing out several eyebrow-raising comments during All-Star Weekend. Then there was the embarrassing blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans that saw her exit the game well before it was over. And of course, the Lakers’ season overall has been nothing short of a debacle as the team mortgaged the future they had left to acquire Russell Westbrook in what currently looks like a poor decision.
NBA
NBC News

Stanford goalkeeper's manner of death determined

Officials on Thursday released the manner of death of a star Stanford University goalkeeper who was found unresponsive in her campus residence earlier this week. Katie Meyer's death was determined to be self-inflicted and there is no indication of foul play, the County of Santa Clara said in a statement obtained by NBC Bay Area.
STANFORD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamychal Green
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Anthony Grant
Atlantic City Press

Can Tobias Harris survive James Harden's arrival to the Sixers?

For all the anxiety wasted on Joel Embiid's compatibility with James Harden, and for all the concern wasted on Tyrese Maxey's development alongside James Harden, the most obvious misfit from the Sixers' deadline blockbuster was largely ignored. Tobias Harris makes almost $36 million, and it ain't for his defense. Harris...
NBA
DallasBasketball

WATCH: Luka Doncic Skies for Major Put-Back Dunk vs. Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks have been connected to a number of different players around the league in NBA trade rumors and speculation, including Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant, Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner, Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart, Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum and more. Here at DallasBasketball.com, we will...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Portland Trail Blazer#Mcdonald#All American#First Team#Las Vegas Raiders#Cincinnati Bengals Dl
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Call Out LeBron James After He Didn't Get Back On Defense And Complained To The Referees While The Mavs Scored In Transition: "Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant Would Never Do That"

LeBron James is a premier talent, someone that has consistently done things nobody else can since he arrived in the league in 2003. The King's ability to take over games and carry mediocre rosters to success in the playoffs is second to none, but it seems like he can't quite do that anymore at the age of 37.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Season

Until the Packers officially receive a decision from Aaron Rodgers, the NFL world will discuss the MVP’s future in the league. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted who’ll be the starting quarterback for each team next season. Though it might not be a flashy pick, Yates believes Rodgers will remain on the Packers.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Stephen A. Smith Drama

Have you ever seen ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith truly get bested in a heated one-on-one debate with another First Take host?. Well, it happened on Wednesday morning. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, arguably the best co-host ESPN’s ever paired with Smith, bested his new colleague in a debated about the 10 greatest NBA players of all-time.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
Lakers Nation

This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Scores 52 Points In Overtime Win Against Mavericks

Throughout his outstanding career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant always seemed to have something special in store for the Dallas Mavericks. Whether it was the epic 62 points in three quarters game. Or the famous ‘Amnesty That!’ game after Mark Cuban had some words. Or even scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter to lead a 30-point comeback in 2002, Kobe just always seemed to haunt the Mavericks and that also was the case on March 2, 2008.
NBA
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy