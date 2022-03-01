ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Donated boat to help advance UCF sea turtle research

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — Research into Florida sea turtles got a boost this week, thanks to the donation of a specially outfitted boat.

Officials said a trio of donors donated the boat to the University of Central Florida’s Marine Turtle Research Group.

The new boat will help the group continue its studies on the biology, ecology, behavior and conservation of sea turtles across all life stages, from eggs to adults.

The boat replaces a 1976 craft reaching the end of its lifespan.

Officials said the new boat is designed to enhance the team’s research and conservation capabilities, providing additional balancing and buoyancy along with features that will aid in interacting with sea turtles on the water.

“The new boat is an essential tool for undergraduate and graduate research,” said Associate Professor Kate Mansfield, the director of the MTRG. “And we’re grateful to have a safe, sturdy and balanced boat that can handle our team, our heavy net, and the sea turtles we catch and release.”

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

