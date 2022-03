They scored rock radio hits. Toured with Van Halen, Aerosmith and Robert Plant. And they’re probably the biggest and baddest hard-rock band to ever come from Alabama. And now, ‘90s faves Brother Cane are back. Singer/guitarist Damon Johnson and the band’s original bassist Glenn Maxey are reuniting for live shows this year. The new lineup also boasts Aerosmith touring musician Buck Johnson on keyboards/backing vocals and Johnson’s solo band drummer Jared Pope.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO