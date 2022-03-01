Deming High tennis teams fall to Santa Teresa in home debut

DEMING – Deming tennis teams suffered a setback on Saturday on their home court. The Santa Teresa High Desert Warriors took down the Lady Wildcats 7-2 and the Wildcat boys were shut out 4-0 in dual action. This was the home debut for the 'Cats.

Deming’s No. 1 singles player Sebastian Lescombes was upset in straight sets by Emiliano Ortiz, 6-4 and 6-4. This loss comes on the heels of Lescombes winning his No. 1 seed bracket at a tournament in Las Cruces last week.

“He simply had a bad day,” Deming High tennis coach Steve Borden said. "Unfortunately, we all have a bad day now and then.”

Sophomore Wildcat Chris Richmond battled Kevin Barragan and dropped the first set 6-0. Richmond put pressure on Barragan in the second set but fell 6-3.

Sophomore ‘Cats Sebastian Fitzgerald and Truman Williams dropped their singles matches in 6-0 straight sets.

Lescombes teamed with Fitzgerald for Deming doubles and lost to Barragan/Ortiz, 6-2 and 6-4.

Williams and Richmond followed with a doubles’ loss to Michael Castro and Sebastian Sanchez, 6-0 and 6-3.

Sebastian (Fitzgerald) and Christopher (Richmond) are coming along at a good clip,” Borden said. “Truman (Williams) is also showing improvement early this season.”

On the girl’s side of the net, junior Kayley Lovelace and eighth grader Isabelle Lescombes posted Lady ‘Cat’s singles’ wins. Lovelace score a 6-1 and 6-2 straight-set win over Jimena Garcia. Lescombes took down Dina Ortega in 6-1 straight sets.

Senior Lady ‘Cat Monique Solis split sets in her singles match. After winning the opening set 6-4, Solis bowed to Ana Duval, 6-2 and 6-0.

In Lady ‘Cat doubles, Lovelace teamed with senior Megan Wertz against Reanna Rapanut and Garcia. The Warriors’ pair took the match in three hard-fought sets, 5-7, 6-2 and 7-6.

“I’m seeing improvement from the first match of the season and each player is getting better,” Coach Borden said. “Most of what can be fixed is mental, and some minor physical things. Hopefully, this will light a fire under them when they play at Chaparral and at the Alamogordo Tournament on Friday and Saturday.”

DHS tennis teams were at Chaparral High on Tuesday.

