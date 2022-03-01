ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming High tennis teams fall to Santa Teresa in home debut

By Bill Armendariz, Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
Deming Headlight
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aeeSC_0eSTEeAW00

DEMING – Deming tennis teams suffered a setback on Saturday on their home court. The Santa Teresa High Desert Warriors took down the Lady Wildcats 7-2 and the Wildcat boys were shut out 4-0 in dual action. This was the home debut for the 'Cats.

Deming’s No. 1 singles player Sebastian Lescombes was upset in straight sets by Emiliano Ortiz, 6-4 and 6-4. This loss comes on the heels of Lescombes winning his No. 1 seed bracket at a tournament in Las Cruces last week.

“He simply had a bad day,” Deming High tennis coach Steve Borden said. "Unfortunately, we all have a bad day now and then.”

Sophomore Wildcat Chris Richmond battled Kevin Barragan and dropped the first set 6-0. Richmond put pressure on Barragan in the second set but fell 6-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jce1Q_0eSTEeAW00

Sophomore ‘Cats Sebastian Fitzgerald and Truman Williams dropped their singles matches in 6-0 straight sets.

Lescombes teamed with Fitzgerald for Deming doubles and lost to Barragan/Ortiz, 6-2 and 6-4.

Williams and Richmond followed with a doubles’ loss to Michael Castro and Sebastian Sanchez, 6-0 and 6-3.

Sebastian (Fitzgerald) and Christopher (Richmond) are coming along at a good clip,” Borden said. “Truman (Williams) is also showing improvement early this season.”

On the girl’s side of the net, junior Kayley Lovelace and eighth grader Isabelle Lescombes posted Lady ‘Cat’s singles’ wins. Lovelace score a 6-1 and 6-2 straight-set win over Jimena Garcia. Lescombes took down Dina Ortega in 6-1 straight sets.

Senior Lady ‘Cat Monique Solis split sets in her singles match. After winning the opening set 6-4, Solis bowed to Ana Duval, 6-2 and 6-0.

In Lady ‘Cat doubles, Lovelace teamed with senior Megan Wertz against Reanna Rapanut and Garcia. The Warriors’ pair took the match in three hard-fought sets, 5-7, 6-2 and 7-6.

“I’m seeing improvement from the first match of the season and each player is getting better,” Coach Borden said. “Most of what can be fixed is mental, and some minor physical things. Hopefully, this will light a fire under them when they play at Chaparral and at the Alamogordo Tournament on Friday and Saturday.”

DHS tennis teams were at Chaparral High on Tuesday.

Bill Armendariz can be reached at 575-546-2611 (leave a message) or biarmendariz@demingheadlight.com.

This article originally appeared on Deming Headlight: Deming High tennis teams fall to Santa Teresa in home debut

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chaparral, NM
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Deming, NM
Deming, NM
Sports
City
Santa Teresa, NM
CBS News

10 hospitalized, several unaccounted for after fire and explosion at Maryland apartment building

Ten people have been transported to the hospital and several others are unaccounted for after a fire and explosion at a Maryland apartment building Thursday morning, officials said. Three victims are being treated for serious injuries while seven others are in conditions ranging from mild to moderate, according to Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Barragan Ortiz
CBS News

January 6 committee issues subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol on Thursday issued a subpoena to Kimberly Guilfoyle in the panel's latest attempt to compel testimony from former President Donald Trump's closest allies. Guilfoyle and her lawyers met with the committee over video conference last week, but abruptly...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deming Headlight

Deming Headlight

563
Followers
337
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

Let the Deming Headlight keep you up-to-date on local and national news, sports, lifestyle and opinion issues.

 http://demingheadlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy