Everton vs Boreham Wood: TV channel, live stream, kick off time and team news for the FA Cup 5th round tie

By Nyle Smith
 4 days ago
EVERTON will be favourites to progress to the quarter-finals ON THURSDAY when they welcome Boreham Wood to Goodison.

But Frank Lampard is expected to have a tough battle against Luke Gerrard's men and it won't be the first time he has encountered that surname.

Mason Holgate helped Frank Lampard's Everton reign get off to a flyer in the last round Credit: Getty
Boreham Wood pulled off one of the shocks of the fourth round beating Bournemouth 1-0 Credit: PA

The Toffees dismantled Premier League rivals Brentford in the previous round of the competition by putting four goals past them.

However, the Merseyside outfit will need to improve on their recent performances because Everton have lost their last domestic fixtures against Southampton and reigning champions Manchester City.

The same cannot be said for Boreham Wood who will be going into this game off the back of a 1-0 win over Eastleigh.

And the National side have already proved that they are capable pulling off a giant killing when they knocked out Championship outfit Bournemouth in the fourth round.

What time does Everton vs Boreham Wood kick off?

  • Everton take on Boreham Wood on Thursday, 3 March.
  • The match kicks off at 8:15pm UK time.
  • It takes place at Goodison Park in Merseyside.
  • This will be the first time that the clubs have faced each other in their entire history.

What TV channel is Everton vs Boreham Wood on and can I live stream it?

  • Everton vs Boreham Wood will be shown live on ITV and via the ITV Hub app.
  • The coverage commences from 7:30pm - 45 minutes before kick-off.
  • It can also be streamed via ESPN+ in the US.

Team news

Frank Lampard will be without January arrivals Anwar El Ghazi, Dele Alli and Donny van de Beek who are all cup-tied having represented their former clubs in this edition's competition.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still nursing his adductor issue and he will be joined in the medical room by Fabian Delph, Ben Godfrey, Yerry Mina and Tom Davies who continue to be on the mend.

Luke Gerrard has received a triple boost because the Boreham Wood boss is expected to see Jamal Fyfield, Nathan Ashmore and fourth round cup winner, James Comley all return to the squad.

However, right-back Kane Smith will miss out on the opportunity to play against his boy-hood club because of an injury he sustained against Maidenhead United.

Latest odds

Everton to win (90 min only) 1/10

Draw (90 min only) 8/1

Boreham Wood to win (90 min only) 22/1

Everton to qualify (incl ET and Pen) 1/50

Boreham Wood to qualify (incl ET and Pen) 12/1

*Odds from Betfair are correct at time of publication.

