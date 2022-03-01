Premier League unveil new blue and white Nike Flight ball to replace winter yellow one for final three months of season

THE Premier League have unveiled their third and final ball of the season with a striking white, blue and crimson design.

Fans will get a first look at the new ball this weekend when Leicester welcome Leeds to the King Power Stadium in Saturday's early kick-off.

The new Nike ball will be in use from this weekend's Premier League action Credit: Nike

Football fans have been used to seeing the winter yellow ball in recent months Credit: Getty

The first Nike Flight design, which boasted colours of white, black and orange, was released in the summer and lasted until November.

It was then replaced by the yellow winter ball, with supporters loving the comic book style design.

Though some Twitter users likened it to 'a giant gobstopper'.

Revealing the new ball, a Premier League statement read: "The design has a 'white/baltic blue/laser crimson/black' colourway, with a white base joined by the same graphic, inspired by organic connectivity that featured on the first Flight ball this season and the hi-vis.

"Where this ball stands out from previous ones this season are the 12 signal pods.

"The circles across the ball’s surface, which drive enhanced visual performance, letting players read the pace and spin of the ball better.

"These are more prominent, sitting above the other graphics."

Those wishing to get their hands on the new ball will have to wait until Friday where it will be available to buy at Nike.com.

Fans were loving the new design online, with one user tweeting: "That’s a good looking football."

Another commented: "This ball is class ngl."

A third added: "You lot make the best balls yet have the worst refs."

Meanwhile this supporter said: "I definitely like it better than the previous one!"

⚽