ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

Auburn hospital seeks approval to build $15M cancer treatment center

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago

Auburn Community Hospital is looking to gain local and state approval to build a new cancer treatment center.

The 12,000-square foot treatment center would enable the hospital to offer radiation oncology services as part of their cancer treatment program, which launched in 2020 in partnership with Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, according to The Citizen.

The hospital is working with Park Grove Realty LLC, a Rochester developer, and Upstate Medical to help launch the cancer treatment center, which is slated for construction on a 1.14-acre lot at the corner of Lansing and North streets in Auburn.

In order to move forward, the project will need approvals from the New York State Department of Health and the Auburn Planning Board. The estimated total cost for the project is $15 million.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Developers propose changes to new Canandaigua YMCA design plan

The Canandaigua City Planning Committee heard developers’ proposed changes to the architectural plan for the new Canandaigua YMCA on Tuesday, March 1. Mike Stevens, chief strategy officer for the YMCA of Greater Rochester, said the project plan was revisited due to rising construction costs. The proposed changes will affect the building’s architecture and site plan, but not its squares footage or program spaces, according to Democrat & Chronicle.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Health
Auburn, NY
Health
City
Rochester, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Steuben County to host substance abuse victim commemoration event on March 6

Steuben County is planning an event to commemorate those who have passed away from substance abuse on March 6. The event will be held on Black Balloon Day, which is an annual event to bring awareness to overdose deaths. The Steuben Prevention Coalition Opioid Committee says there were 15 overdose deaths in Steuben County last year, and 264 cases of overdose in total for 2021, according to WETM.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Rochester city school parents, teachers react to lifting of mask mandate

Children across New York had their first day back to school without masks on Wednesday, March 2. This marks the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that students and staff are allowed to go to school without wearing masks. Some Rochester City School District (RCSD) parents and teachers are hoping NYS Governor Kathy Hochul’s decision to lift the mandate comes at the right time, while others are pleased with the return to normalcy.
ROCHESTER, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark moves forward with $10M plan for downtown revitalization

Village of Newark officials met to discuss funding priorities in wake of a $10 million grant from New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI). The Newark Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee held its first meeting on Tuesday, March 1, according to Finger Lakes Times. Newark was awarded the funding in December 2021 after being nominated by the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council.
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Auburn Hospital#Auburn Community Hospital#Park Grove Realty Llc#The Auburn Planning Board#Fingerlakes1 Com App#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy