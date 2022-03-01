Auburn hospital seeks approval to build $15M cancer treatment center

Auburn Community Hospital is looking to gain local and state approval to build a new cancer treatment center.

The 12,000-square foot treatment center would enable the hospital to offer radiation oncology services as part of their cancer treatment program, which launched in 2020 in partnership with Upstate Medical University Hospital in Syracuse, according to The Citizen.

The hospital is working with Park Grove Realty LLC, a Rochester developer, and Upstate Medical to help launch the cancer treatment center, which is slated for construction on a 1.14-acre lot at the corner of Lansing and North streets in Auburn.

In order to move forward, the project will need approvals from the New York State Department of Health and the Auburn Planning Board. The estimated total cost for the project is $15 million.

