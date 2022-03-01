ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creative York art auction to start Friday

By Avery Van Etten
 2 days ago

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Non-profit arts center Creative York is hosting its 3rd annual silent art auction, Art With Heart, beginning Friday, March 4. The pieces, made by more than 70 local and national artists, can be viewed in person at the Kerlin Gallery in York, and all bidding will be done online.

Money raised through Art With Heart will go to the featured artists as well as Creative York’s free community outreach programs and educational art activities, according to a press release from the organization.

“Art With Heart will allow our organization to continue providing accessible art classes, community programs, and gallery tours to all community members,” Creative York Executive Director Mindy Christian said in the press release.

“Inspiring our community through arts education and outreach programs is a key part of our mission,” Christian added.

On Thursday, March 3, Creative York will host “Eat. Drink. Bid.” During this event, guests can get a preview of the Art With Heart exhibit and begin placing bids, and they will be served some snacks and drinks. Tickets for “Eat. Drink. Bid.” are $35 and can be reserved by calling 717-848-3200.

On March 4 at 10 a.m., online bidding will begin. Bids can be placed here through March 25 at 9 p.m. Participants can also sponsor children’s art kits, which provide a variety of art supplies to York kids.

