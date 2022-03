Federated Wireless, the leader in shared spectrum and CBRS technology, on Tuesday announced that it has secured $58 million in Series D funding. The funding will help scale Federated Wireless’ platform and support further investments in its capabilities and partnerships. Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is focused on accelerating enterprise adoption of private wireless networking and delivering new capabilities for network edge innovation. With this latest round of funding, its goal is to simplify and automate how wireless networks are purchased, deployed, provisioned, and managed, making it easier for organizations to customize their network to business requirements, and speed time to market with advancements in IoT, VR/AR, and other digital technologies.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO