Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City introduces new permit parking pass for on-street meter parking

By Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
 2 days ago
ELLWOOD CITY — The borough has introduced a new monthly permit parking pass for both outside drivers and residents in the community.

For $25 a month, drivers can purchase a pass to be placed inside their cars on the front dashes that will allow them to park on any on-street, non-handicapped, metered space, and not have to place any quarters in.

The fee will be for each calendar month, beginning on the first day of the month, and shall not be transferable from one vehicle to another.

Ellwood City Manager David Allen said these permits will apply to meter spaces during the measured times.

Police Sgt. Michael McBride said every month there will be a different color associated with the permit, facilitating the need to have drivers buy a new pass every month. He said drivers can buy passes for months in advance, and will be notified about the colors for the months ahead.

Those who don’t buy the passes will still have to use coins in the meters.

Borough Solicitor Ed Leymarie said these permits will not be in effect during special events in the borough, like parades or festivals.

He said the police department will post no parking prior to the events, and said if drivers still violate the posting, the department will read their license plate and notify the drivers.

To get the parking permits, go to the Utility Office in the Ellwood City Municipal Building at 525 Lawrence Ave.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

