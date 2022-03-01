ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

National Peanut Butter Lovers Day

abc27.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is National Peanut Butter Lovers Day! To celebrate Amy and...

www.abc27.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

Texas Sheet Cake Cookies

For a classic Southern confection, you can't beat the Texas Sheet Cake. This classic dessert is a simple one-bowl chocolate cake (no creaming or layers involved) and with a stovetop chocolate-pecan frosting poured over the warm cake. How can you top that? With a few extra steps, you can turn this sweet treat into Texas Sheet Cake Cookies. And while you are at it, take it up a notch with the addition of chopped candies on top. These impressive and delicious cookies make wonderful food gifts, and you will surely want to add the recipe to your next cookie exchange party. Using a box cake mix (we like Betty Crocker Super Moist Dark Chocolate Cake Mix) for the cookie dough is a great time saver. For the prettiest presentation, dip and top the cookies in batches of 7 or 8 to ensure the chocolate coating is still wet enough to allow the candy, pecans, and salt to adhere well.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peanut Butter#Dessert#Cereal#Breakfast#Tasty Cakes#Weis Quality Ice Cream
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Losing It Over This Premium Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream

Few foods pair better together than chocolate and peanut butter. This perfect blend of sweet and salty is a treat for the taste buds, and it turns out there are a few scientific reasons why we can't stop reaching for this flavor combination. The smooth blend of rich chocolate and the salty flavor of peanut butter creates something called a "dynamic sensory contrast," which are two contrasting, interesting textures that excite our taste buds when combined. According to Mic, this decadent combo also produces the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction that occurs when certain foods are cooked, and one that might make your mouth water.
FOOD & DRINKS
CNET

We ate all 12 Girl Scout cookie flavors in one sitting. And the best one is…

Most people have a favorite Girl Scout cookie flavor: it usually comes down to Samoas or Thin Mints. After all, they've been two of the staple Girl Scout cookies for decades. Thin Mints and Samoas aren't the only flavors on the board, though, so I decided to try all the flavors and rank them top to bottom. And while yes, I do have a go-to Girl Scout cookie, I did keep an open mind since I hadn't tried all of the flavors. Per the Girl Scout website, the three most popular cookies are Thin Mints, Samoas and Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties).
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
Well+Good

This Easy, Anti-Inflammatory Peanut Butter Brownie Recipe Is a Great Grab-and-Go Breakfast (Yes, Really)

As a kid, having dessert for breakfast was the dream. As an adult... well, it's still the dream, but we're more aware of the consequences of chowing down on a ton of sugar first thing in the morning. In the latest episode of Alt-Baking Bootcamp, Sashah Handal, a baker, nutrition coach, and trainer, demos how to make a nutrient-rich version of a classic treat that she says you can eat for your morning meal. (Not joking.)
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How World War I Turned Peanut Butter Into an American Staple

Peanut butter is ubiquitous in American cuisines. It's a staple in candy bars, a stalwart pantry occupant, and a sandwich filler that made up a fair share of childhood lunches. Sure, there are other countries that utilize the protein-rich spread, but peanut butter is deeply woven into the fabric of American culture.
BRAZIL
therecipecritic.com

Coffee Cake Muffins

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. This is a classic coffee cake turned into perfect little muffins with a sweet raspberry filling and luscious vanilla glaze. These muffins are sure to become a breakfast favorite!. If...
RECIPES
The Daily South

Chocolate Chiffon Cake

Recipes for light and airy chiffon cakes have been around since the 1920s and were once a poplar ways for home bakers to show off their skills. One bite of this dessert will convince us that it's time to use a chiffon cake to establish our own bragging rights. You'll need a 10-cup tube pan, what some bakers call an angel food cake pan. (Don't try to substitute a Bundt pan, which won't hold all the batter and makes the cake rubbery and tough.) This hint might sound like a prank, but inverting the cake while it cools is key to its delicate texture. When the cake comes out of the oven, gently flip the pan over and slip the center tube over the long neck of a heavy bottle, such as a wine or vinegar bottle, which suspends the cake above the counter so that its spongy texture doesn't collapse before it has a chance to cool and set. It's easy, and worth it.
RECIPES
Post Register

Pet of the Week: Meet Jinny who absolutely loves peanut butter!

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — CBS2 cares about the community and we care about pets in local shelters. That's why we are teaming up with West Valley Humane Society in Caldwell to bring you the Pet of the Week. This is Jinny. She's a 3-year-old labrador retriever and border collie...
CALDWELL, ID
KICK AM 1530

This Illinois Macaw Named Peanut Butter is a Wrecking Crew

I don't have a good history with birds, but even I can say that I've never seen a one-bird wrecking crew quite like an Illinois macaw named Peanut Butter. This video was just shared from Marseilles, Illinois. I get the feeling that this bird's owner doesn't quite understand how destructive his macaw is. Here's what he had to say about this special macaw moment with cardboard:
MARSEILLES, IL
Leavenworth Times

IRISH SODA BREAD

• Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9 inch round cast iron skillet or a 9 inch round baking or cake pan. • In a mixing bowl, combine flour (reserving 1 tablespoon), sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, raisins and caraway seeds. In a small bowl, blend eggs, buttermilk and sour cream. Stir the liquid mixture into flour mixture just until flour is moistened. Knead dough in bowl about 10 to 12 strokes. Dough will be sticky. Place the dough in the prepared skillet or pan and pat down. Cut a 4×3/4 inch deep slit in the top of the bread. Dust with reserved flour.
RECIPES
The Kitchn

Cream Cheese Chicken

As perfect as a bagel slathered in cream cheese is, that’s only the beginning of what this tart and creamy ingredient can do. Cream cheese ups the ante in both sweet and savory recipes — this one-skillet dinner is proof. It turns the stellar ingredient into a savory sauce that enrobes boneless, skinless chicken breasts for a high-protein dinner that’s on your table in less than 30 minutes.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy