Public Safety

DEA releases list of drug emojis

WNYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmojis are the little symbols often included in a text message, like smiley faces and thumbs up pictures. They may seem to be...

wnyt.com

Comments / 0

Turnto10.com

Drug dealers using emojis on social media to target youth, authorities say

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A “reference guide” from the United States Drug Enforcement Administration is helping to alert the public that drug dealers and traffickers have been using emojis on social media to target children and teenagers, according to authorities. The guide was accompanied by a list...
WARWICK, RI
WALA-TV FOX10

Drug Slang Emoji’s, how to decode

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Hidden drug meanings behind common emojis are reportedly giving youth another way to communicate. As an article from Bark.us, a parental control app aimed at keeping children safer online, puts it — “Every generation has its own drug slang, and the terms and shorthand change with every passing decade. Kids today talk about drugs in a way that adds a new twist, using a language they’re fluent in — emojis.”
MOBILE, AL
YourErie

Drugs found inside cakes by Philadelphia Customs officers

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Philadelphia found 10,000 tablets of Tramadol, a Schedule IV controlled substance, concealed inside cakes. The parcel manifested as “garments” arrived from London and was destined to an address in Charleston, West Virginia. Officials say the box did contain garments, but an x-ray examination also revealed […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Miami Herald

700 gallons of liquid meth found hidden in Texas tanker trailer, police say

Texas police uncovered 700 gallons of liquid meth hidden in a tanker trailer, officials announced in a news release. An officer patrolling an area in Pharr noticed three men pouring something from multiple 55-gallon barrels into smaller 5-gallon buckets around the tanker trailer. “The officer’s attention to detail called for...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Miami Herald

Authorities seize nearly $3M worth of meth in onion shipment

Authorities seized nearly $3 million worth of methamphetamine, hidden among a shipment of onions, during a tractor-trailer's inspection at federal facility in San Diego, officials announced Friday. A K-9 unit for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection alerted to the trailer's shipment of onions on Sunday and officers found nearly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
San Angelo LIVE!

Border Agents Seize $18 Million Worth of Meth in a Mexican Cartel Big Rig

On February 15, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a commercial tractor trailer arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the conveyance for further inspection, which included utilizing non-intrusive imaging (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). After physically inspecting the conveyance, officers extracted 1,348.83 pounds (611.82 kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the trailer.
PHARR, TX
