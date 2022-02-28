DEA releases list of drug emojis

Federal officers deported a non-citizen wanted in Mexico.
On Wednesday, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations San Antonio Field Office with assistance from the Harlingen Field Office deported Rafael Olvera-Amezcua, 64, who was wanted for fraud by the government of Mexico.
ICE officers turned Olvera-Amezcua to Mexican authorities at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge. Authorities said that Olvera-Amezcua entered the country on Nov. 8, 2014, via Laredo with an authorized work visa. On Nov. 22, 2016, Mexican officials issued a warrant for his arrest for fraud. On May...
