ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Adam Project’ Trailer – Ryan Reynolds Re-Teams With ‘Free Guy’ Director for Spielbergian Adventure

By John Squires
bloody-disgusting.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming sci-fi adventure movie from director Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things,” Free Guy), Netflix’s The Adam Project blends past and future with the new official trailer today. In the film, coming to Netflix March 11, “A time-traveling pilot teams up with his younger self and his...

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

How Hugh Jackman Played Matchmaker For Ryan Reynolds With The Free Guy Director

There have been quite a few actors and directors over the years who just work and in turn continue to work together on multiple projects. Think Johnny Depp and Tim Burton, Bill Murray and Wes Anderson or Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese. Well, there’s a new dynamic duo in Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy, who made Free Guy together and the upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project. The story about how they found each other is very on brand for the Deadpool star, and involves Reynolds' frenemy, Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Catherine Keener
Person
Spielberg
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Marley Shelton
Person
Tyler Gillett
Person
Jenna Ortega
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Wes Craven
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Chad Villella
Person
David Arquette
The Spokesman-Review

Stream on Demand: Ryan Reynolds is a video game character in ‘Free Guy’

What’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand and Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime and other streaming services. The action comedy “Free Guy” (2021, PG-13) stars Ryan Reynolds as a wildly optimistic, utterly cheerful fellow who discovers he’s a background character in a violent video game, thanks to the intervention of a rebellious player (Jodie Comer) who prods him to self-awareness. (Disney+ and HBO Max)
VIDEO GAMES
Sand Hills Express

Ryan Reynolds and Shawn Levy on time travel and “The Adam Project”

Have you ever wished you could go back in time for a do-over?. In the new Netflix film “The Adam Project,” Ryan Reynolds is Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot from the future who crash-lands back to Earth in 2022, and meets the person he’s spent years trying to outgrow: his 12-year-old self.
TRAVEL
ComicBook

The Adam Project Clip Reunites Ryan Reynolds With His Younger Self

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is currently taking a little break from acting, but there are still some exciting projects to look forward to from the star. The trailer for The Adam Project was released this month, and it was recently revealed that the film will hit Netflix in March. The upcoming movie, which is expected to feel like "'80s wish-fulfillment," will see Reynolds as a man who goes back in time to get help from his younger self (Walker Scobell) to find their father (Mark Ruffalo) in order to save the future. In a new clip released by Netflix, Reynolds comes face to face with Scobell.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix March 11#Adam Project#Paramount Pictures#Spyglass Media Group#Digital#Radio Silence
The Independent

‘I am devastated and furious’: 12 actors controversially recast in films, from Johnny Depp to Rachel Weisz

Nothing riles up actors or their fans quicker than a controversial bit of recasting. Venture into any Fantastic Beasts hashtag – or the YouTube comments section for its latest trailer – and you’ll be inundated by Johnny Depp fans condemning his exit from the franchise.Often it becomes a poisoned chalice for the film itself, fans quick to express their anger at the idea of a Mummy movie without Rachel Weisz, or a Nightmare on Elm Street revival without the original Freddy Krueger.Many times it’s the actors themselves who go public with their upset, from Terrence Howard’s frustrations with Marvel to...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Where to Watch Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer in ‘Free Guy’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change. Free Guy was a surprise smash hit last August when it was released in theaters after it was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. The action-comedy film from Disney and 20th Century Studios debuted at No. 1 and has raked in $331.5 million at the box office worldwide.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow to Watch 'Spider-Man: No Way...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Son Maceo — & He Might Be A Burgeoning Musician

Click here to read the full article. It’s not often that we get a glimpse into Halle Berry’s family life – so we’re extra charmed by these sweet photos of her 8-year-old son Maceo. Berry took to Instagram to share a trio of black and white pictures, featuring Maceo playing with a guitar. She accompanied one of the posts with the Bob Marley quote: “One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain…” It looks like the world might have a new musical talent on its hands. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
TODAY.com

Ryan Reynolds talks ‘the Adam Project,’ jokes about parenting stress

Actor Ryan Reynolds joins TODAY live in Studio 1A to talk about the new movie “The Adam Project” in which he time travels to visit his younger self. Speaking of his own childhood, he opens up about being an introvert when he was younger and overcoming his nerves over the years. Reynolds also up about his many business ventures, including Aviation Gin.March 7, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Adam Project: Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo Reveal What It's Like Being Ryan Reynolds' Parents

The Adam Project is hitting Netflix next week, and it follows Ryan Reynolds as a man who travels back in time and meets up with his younger self (Walker Scobell) as well as the younger versions of his parents, who are played by Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner. Ruffalo and Garner have been doing interviews together, which has been a delight for fans of their 2004 movie, 13 Going On 30. In a recent appearance on Good Morning America, the duo was asked what it was like playing Reynolds' parents, and they had nothing but praise for the Deadpool star.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Free Guy 2: Ryan Reynolds Sequel Gets Promising Update

Ryan Reynolds has a new movie coming out this month, The Adam Project, and it's the actor's latest project with director Shawn Levy. Last year, the duo made Free Guy together, which ended up being a surprise hit. In fact, the movie was just nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects," going up against Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time To Die, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Free Guy became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time and there was already talk of making a sequel soon after it was released. The movie was originally a 20th Century Fox production but it got shuffled to Disney when the companies merged, which led to a lot of fun Disney-themed easter eggs. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Fox president Steve Asbell gave a promising update about Free Guy 2.
MOVIES
The Independent

Tom Hanks to finally explain why he fired Band of Brothers actor for having ‘dead eyes’

Tom Hanks will finally explain his reasoning for firing actor Connor Ratliff from a role in Band of Brothers.Ratfliff claims that Hanks fired him from a small role on the 2001 HBO miniseries after saying he had “dead eyes”.The actor, who currently stars in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, was replaced at the last moment, and has been attempting to get to the bottom of Hanks’ reasoning ever since.The story became the source of a podcast, titled Dead Eyes, which has featured guests including Seth Rogen, Jon Hamm and Hank’s own son, Colin Hanks.In an unexpected move, Ratfliff has now...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy