‘The Adam Project’ Trailer – Ryan Reynolds Re-Teams With ‘Free Guy’ Director for Spielbergian Adventure

Ryan Reynolds has a new movie coming out this month, The Adam Project, and it's the actor's latest project with director Shawn Levy. Last year, the duo made Free Guy together, which ended up being a surprise hit. In fact, the movie was just nominated for an Academy Award for "Best Visual Effects," going up against Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home, No Time To Die, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Free Guy became one of the highest-rated action comedies of all time and there was already talk of making a sequel soon after it was released. The movie was originally a 20th Century Fox production but it got shuffled to Disney when the companies merged, which led to a lot of fun Disney-themed easter eggs. In a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, 20th Century Fox president Steve Asbell gave a promising update about Free Guy 2.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO