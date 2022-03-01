Russian forces bombed the site of a Holocaust memorial, Ukrainian officials allege

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech next to a menorah at The Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Centre, a place of a mass execution of Jews by Nazis in World War II, during a memorial ceremony in Kiev on August 19, 2019. SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Russian forces have bombed a Holocaust memorial in Ukraine, President Zelensky said.

Bombs were dropped on Babyn Yar — a site where Nazis carried out massacres during World War II.

At least five people were killed in Tuesday's bombing of the site, Zelensky said.

Russian forces have bombed a Holocaust memorial in Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted that bombs were dropped on Babyn Yar, a site where Nazis carried out massacres during World War II that now serves as a memorial to the Holocaust.

"To the world: what is the point of saying "never again" for 80 years, if the world stays silent when a bomb drops on the same site of Babyn Yar?" Zelensky tweeted. The attack specifically targeted the Kyiv TV tower, which is stationed on the site of Babyn Yar, according to Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba .

"At least 5 killed," Zelensky said in the tweet. "History repeating…"

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine last week, partially and baselessly blaming the assault on claims that Ukraine is committing genocide against ethnic Russians. Putin has said he aims for the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine, a country led by a Jewish man whose native language is Russian.

