ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC launches culture war on Russia: Corporation tells state broadcasters to axe upcoming episodes of Green Planet and their version of Strictly in wake of invasion of Ukraine

By Harry Howard, Dan Sales For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

The BBC became the latest media organisation to suspend co-operation with Russia today as it announced it had stopped all content licensing with commercial customers in the country.

The announcement late on Tuesday afternoon means that shows made and distributed by the BBC will no longer be shown in the country.

However, the corporation is unable to prevent the remaining episodes of two shows - Dancing With The Stars and David Attenborough's Green Planet - from airing on Russian state TV and has instead asked that they not be broadcast.

Earlier, a major cinema and TV association had called on its members to suspend co-operation and trade with Russia.

The Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television (Pact) – the UK's trade association for independent producers – also removed all Russian production and business information from its website.

The association has among its members Hartswood Films, which produced the TV series Sherlock starring Benedict Cumberbatch, and World Productions, which counts Line of Duty and Vigil among its shows.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the association called for the 'cessation of hostilities in Ukraine' and expressed sympathy to those in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YRUrV_0eSTAkbi00
The BBC became the latest media organisation to suspend co-operation with Russia today as it announced it had stopped all content licensing with commercial customers in the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413oAm_0eSTAkbi00
The corporation is unable to prevent the remaining episodes of two shows - Dancing With The Stars and David Attenborough's Green Planet (pictured) - from airing on Russian state TV and has instead asked that they not be broadcast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107nfN_0eSTAkbi00
The Russian version of Dancing With The Stars is based on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. Above: TV host Yelena Letuchaya and dancer Vlad Kvartin perform on Russia's version of Dancing With The Stars in 2020. The show aired on state-owned channel Rossiya TV

Later, a BBC spokesman announced their licensing suspension.

They said: 'In common with other media organisations, we have been monitoring events closely.

'The BBC's executive team were meeting today and they have decided to stop all content licensing to Russian customers.'

The Russian version of Dancing With The Stars is based on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, whilst Green Planet sees Sir David tell the story of plants.

Both shows are distributed around the world by BBC Studios.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XChVm_0eSTAkbi00
A BBC spokesman said: 'In common with other media organisations, we have been monitoring events closely. The BBC's executive team were meeting today and they have decided to stop all content licensing to Russian customers'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19aH3x_0eSTAkbi00
Earlier, a major cinema and TV association had called on its members to suspend co-operation and trade with Russia. The Producers Alliance for Cinema and Television has urged the suspension on Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Si0E_0eSTAkbi00
World Productions, which counts Line of Duty and Vigil among its shows, is a Pact member

Pact's statement had read: 'Pact expresses our deepest sympathy for the people of Ukraine, and in particular our colleagues working in Ukraine's film and television sector.

'Along with other industry organisations, Pact calls for a cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and for a resolution of conflict by diplomatic means respecting the rule of law and the rights of the Ukrainian people.

'International sanctions are being implemented against the Russian Government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DnHSD_0eSTAkbi00
Hartswood Films, which produced the TV series Sherlock, is a Pact alliance member

'Whilst Pact sympathises with Russian creatives who do not have the same freedoms and safeguards that we enjoy in the United Kingdom, Pact has removed all Russian production and business information from its website and calls on members to suspend all co-operation and trade with Russia for the time being.

'Pact joins the call of millions in expressing our fervent hope for peace.'

This business joins many others in distancing itself from Russia as Western countries increase sanctions against the nation.

Several major Hollywood entertainment companies, including Warner Bros, Sony Pictures and The Walt Disney Company, have paused the release of films in Russia in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
The Guardian

Why Vladimir Putin has already lost this war

Less than a week into the war, it seems increasingly likely that Vladimir Putin is heading towards a historic defeat. He may win all the battles but still lose the war. Putin’s dream of rebuilding the Russian empire has always rested on the lie that Ukraine isn’t a real nation, that Ukrainians aren’t a real people, and that the inhabitants of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Lviv yearn for Moscow’s rule. That’s a complete lie – Ukraine is a nation with more than a thousand years of history, and Kyiv was already a major metropolis when Moscow was not even a village. But the Russian despot has told his lie so many times that he apparently believes it himself.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trade Association#Sherlock#Warner Bros#Movies#Russian#Hartswood Films#World Productions#Line Of Duty And Vigil#Bbc Studios
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Even Putin's generals looked stunned: Military chiefs are caught in the headlights as Vlad orders his nuclear deterrent forces to go on 'alert' with a decree that shocked the world

Vladimir Putin's closest advisers appeared perturbed when he dropped his bombshell about readying nuclear weapons yesterday. The expressions of army general Valery Gerasimov and defence minister Sergey Shoygu were caught on camera as the Russian president put his atomic arsenal on stand-by. A senior US defence official said last night...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

308K+
Followers
20K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy