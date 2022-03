INDIANAPOLIS -- The discussions in the Cincinnati cornerback meeting room last season were high-level. Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner was viewed as maybe the best cover corner in the country, and he could be a top-10 pick in the NFL Draft in April. Coby Bryant was a natural leader who would go on to win the Thorpe Award as the best defensive back in the country. He should be a Day 2 pick in this draft. At the center of it was cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano, who is now the safeties coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO