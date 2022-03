“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out," the rapper/producer captioned a video of a man shoving clothes into a suitcase -- one of several Instagram posts with a suitcase theme. "They renewed Hightown and Force is the highest rated show (but) they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb s— I deal with over here.” He also tagged Power Book IV: Force star Joseph Sikora in one caption, writing: “Josh hurry the fvck up, get all the scripts we out!” Sikora, who plays Tommy Egan, replied: “Oh boy!” Starz has yet to respond when The Wrap reached out to comment.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO