23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams says there is "absolutely a double standard" in the game and added she "would be in jail" if she was did what Alexander Zverev did in Acapulco. Last week, Zverev had a major outburst during an Acapulco doubles matches as he started hurling obscenities and called the chair umpire an "idiot."

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO