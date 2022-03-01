WATCH: Mark Stoops Introduces Three New Kentucky Football Assistants

Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley continued to comment on social media on Monday regarding his one year NFL suspension for gambling. It was revealed on Monday that Ridley was indefinitely suspended by the NFL, for at least one year, by betting on games. Ridley himself explained part of the controversy on Twitter, and a series of messages from the star showed his thoughts on the suspension and how he felt it was an extreme punishment.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO