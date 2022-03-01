ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

WATCH: Mark Stoops Introduces Three New Kentucky Football Assistants

 6 days ago
Kentucky’s head football coach has a few new guys to introduce to the Big Blue Nation....

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
On3.com

WATCH: North Carolina players rush court, taunt crowd after upset of Duke on Coach K night

The North Carolina Tar Heels upset Duke on Saturday night, beating the Blue Devils and head coach Mike Krzyzewski in his final home game of his career. North Carolina won 94-81 on Duke’s home court, getting revenge for their earlier loss this season. After the game, North Carolina’s excitement was too much to contain as they rushed onto the court to celebrate their victory in the rivalry, playing spoiler to such a big night.
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
On3.com

Greg Gard gives update on Johnny Davis injury

Wisconsin Badgers fans held their breath on Sunday afternoon, with National Player of the Year candidate Johnny Davis going down with an injury. He limped off the floor early in the second half during a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers and did not return to the action. After the game,...
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Calls Out ESPN’s Adam Schefter

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared an interesting quote from Lamar Jackson’s interview on “The Shop.”. Jackson addressed this topic while on “The Shop,” indicating that he still has something to prove in large part because he’s a Black quarterback in the NFL.
On3.com

Calvin Ridley comments on unfairness of his gambling suspension

Atlanta Falcons star Calvin Ridley continued to comment on social media on Monday regarding his one year NFL suspension for gambling. It was revealed on Monday that Ridley was indefinitely suspended by the NFL, for at least one year, by betting on games. Ridley himself explained part of the controversy on Twitter, and a series of messages from the star showed his thoughts on the suspension and how he felt it was an extreme punishment.
On3.com

Alabama basketball forward sounds off on lack of playing time

Alex Tchikou, a former three-star recruit, hasn’t played competitive basketball since his high school days despite being on the Alabama roster for nearly two years. He took a moment to voice his frustrations on social media Monday, but noted that whatever happens, it will be God’s will. “Damn...
The Spun

Bengals Apparently Unhappy With Super Bowl Halftime Show Incident

During halftime of Super Bowl 56, fans were treated to a spectacular show from Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre and Kendrick Lamar. The Bengals and Rams, however, spent the extended halftime break making adjustments to use in the second half. But not every Bengals player joined the team in the locker room.
On3.com

Dick Vitale shares latest health update ahead of major PET scan

ESPN college basketball color commentator Dick Vitale, who’s been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with cancer in 2021, recently shared an update on his status — explaining that his upcoming PET scan has been rescheduled. “My major scan for over 1 hr has been moved to Tuesday 8:30...
On3.com

CBS updates bracketology entering conference championship week

With just a few games on Sunday’s slate, college basketball’s regular season is nearly done. Now, conference tournaments are set to begin. The NCAA Tournament picture is still wide open, from one seeds to two seeds all the way down to the teams on the bubble. Ahead of conference championship week, CBS has released its latest bracketology, painting an interesting picture for March.
On3.com

5 Questions Kentucky Football can Answer at Spring Practice

Sunshine and 70-degree days are quickly followed by rain and freezing temperatures. That means it’s springtime in Kentucky. Before thoroughbreds hit the Keeneland racetrack and Wildcats cut down the nets, Mark Stoops’ football team is hitting the field for spring practice. Freddie Maggard has addressed a few areas of concern ahead of the spring season. Now let’s take a big picture look at questions the Wildcats will try to answer over the next 15 practices, starting Tuesday morning at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
On3.com

On3.com

