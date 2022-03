It is officially that time of year. March is here and you can feel the madness getting ready to begin. The Kentucky Basketball team officially ended the regular season on Saturday with a 71-63 win in Gainesville over the Florida Gators. That put them at a 25-6 overall record with a 14-4 mark in the Southeastern Conference. While the yearly goal of a SEC regular season championship came up short, the Wildcats now turn their sites to winning the conference tournament this week. The ‘Cats will begin their quest on Friday night at 8:00 in Tampa as the #3 seed.

BASKETBALL ・ 14 HOURS AGO