Confident Caleb Downs connects with Perry Eliano, plans next Ohio State visit

In his two seasons as the cornerbacks coach at Cincinnati, new Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano was responsible for one of the nation’s best pass defenses. The Bearcats finished in the top four in several statistical categories both years, including pass efficiency defense, interceptions and opponent completion percentage, and became the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff this past season after reaching a New Year’s Six bowl the season prior.

