Wisconsin’s Brad Davison: ‘We Know How to Finish Games’

Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin is on the verge of winning the Big Ten regular season title this week, and it just might be one of the best league success stories in recent memory. And why? Because this was not supposed to happen. Not even close. When the astute...

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
Miami Herald

Duke Fans in Disbelief After UNC Spoils Coach K’s Home Finale

View the original article to see embedded media. Duke students camped outside Cameron Indoor Stadium for weeks to claim a good seat for Mike Krzyzewski’s last home as Duke’s men’s basketball coach. Nearly 100 of the program’s alumni flew into Durham to watch the man they know as “Coach K” roam the sidelines at Cameron one last time. Thousands of other Blue Devils fans paid tens of thousands of dollars to do the same, and were surely hoping the No. 4-ranked squad could defeat their unranked rival, North Carolina.
247Sports

For Brad Davison, Senior Day Will Be About More Than Wins, Titles

MADISON, Wis. -- Brad Davison held up the Big Ten Conference championship trophy for the second time in three years after No. 10 Wisconsin (24-5, 15-4) completed a sweep over No. Purdue. Thousands of fans, many of which stormed the Kohl Center floor, jokingly started chanting "One more year. One more year." It brought a smile to Davison's face as he then sarcastically asked athletic director Chris McIntosh if there was a way around the NCAA's eligibility rules for him to return in 2022-23. Davison will not get one more year -- much to the delight of opposing Big Ten fans and coaches. The fifth-year senior will suit up in Madison for the final time for Sunday's regular season finale against Nebraska (9-21, 3-16), a moment that Davison is quite sure how he'll handle emotionally, but knows it will be "very tough."
Miami Herald

2022 Big East Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket Released

View the original article to see embedded media. Championship week is around the corner, as the Big East regular season officially wrapped up Saturday. As always, the Big East tournament promises drama and will unfold at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The conference announced its tournament bracket yesterday....
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
Miami Herald

Heat ready to integrate Oladipo, explains the ‘scary thing’ about his return from injury

Back in September, the only time Victor Oladipo has spoken to South Florida reporters since his second major right knee operation in two years, he flashed his infectious smile and said: “I feel like I came here for a reason and there’s a purpose for me being here and I’m trying to find out what that is. I believe we can do something very special here for years to come and I want to be a part of it.”
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
