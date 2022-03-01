TADA—a machine learning tool for functional annotation-based prioritisation of pathogenic CNVs

Compared to functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), functional near infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS) has several advantages that make it particularly interesting for neurofeedback (NFB). A pre-requisite for NFB applications is that with fNIRS, signals from the brain region of interest can be measured. This study focused on the supplementary motor area (SMA). Healthy older participants (N = 16) completed separate continuous-wave (CW-) fNIRS and (f)MRI sessions. Data were collected for executed and imagined hand movements (motor imagery, MI), and for MI of whole body movements. Individual anatomical data were used to (i) define the regions of interest for fMRI analysis, to (ii) extract the fMRI BOLD response from the cortical regions corresponding to the fNIRS channels, and (iii) to select fNIRS channels. Concentration changes in oxygenated (\(\Delta [HbO]\)) and deoxygenated (\(\Delta [HbR]\)) hemoglobin were considered in the analyses. Results revealed subtle differences between the different MI tasks, indicating that for whole body MI movements as well as for MI of hand movements \(\Delta [HbR]\) is the more specific signal. Selection of the fNIRS channel set based on individual anatomy did not improve the results. Overall, the study indicates that in terms of spatial specificity and task sensitivity SMA activation can be reliably measured with CW-fNIRS.

SCIENCE ・ 21 HOURS AGO