Cloth Masks Don't Cut It for Keeping COVID Away

I gave up my fear of COVID-19 the moment the second shot of the Moderna vaccine went into my arm a year ago. The point of getting vaccinated was to get out from under the constant worry about the virus and back into the world. Thanks to a government double-cross,...
The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
Five years ago a sports injury forced me to wear a light brace on my knee. Within a few months the joint was fine, yet to this day I continue to wear a brace on both knees when on the field. I feel there is prophylactic value, but also a sense of comfort and security.
Yes, many mask mandates are ending in the United States as COVID-19 cases continue to drop — but there’s still a pandemic. Some health experts say you should keep your face masks for a few reasons, even if they aren’t required in most places. “People should hold...
VALHALLA (TNS) — Two weeks after New York ended its indoor mask mandate for businesses, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to fall. “We’ve seen a continuous downward trend,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday during a press conference in Valhalla in Westchester County. “We are emerging from this.”
Several Indiana counties continue to shift to the yellow and blue designations on the color-coded map indicating the rate of COVID-19 infection in Indiana residents, with 22 counties currently in the best blue designations. The color-coded classifications for Indiana's 92 counties currently has no counties the red rating for the...
FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An investigation into health misinformation on COVID-19 has been launched by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "Misinformation has had a profound impact on COVID-19 and our response," Murthy told CNN. "Studies have demonstrated that the vast majority of the American public either believes common myths about COVID-19 or thinks those myths might be true. And many of those include myths around the COVID-19 vaccine, so we've seen firsthand how misinformation is harming people's health when it comes to COVID."
FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease.
Dear Amy: Two weeks ago, my husband, who was not being careful enough, came down with COVID-19. I duly reported this to the person who is in charge of a weekly outdoor gathering I attend with some other people. I said that we were taking serious precautions to ensure that...
WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 1 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches sold in the United States have been recalled because they pose a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Wednesday. About 693,000 of the smartwatches were also sold in other countries.
FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A cat in Pennsylvania that turned out to be infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the first known case of the variant occurring in a domestic feline in the United States. Whole-genome sequencing also revealed that the variant was...
THURSDAY, March 3, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Eating too much food containing sulfur amino acids – primarily found in proteins such as beef, chicken and dairy – may increase a person's risk of cardiovascular disease and death, according to new preliminary research. Sulfur amino acids are...
MONDAY, March 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Health and fitness apps are growing in popularity, but not among the people who might benefit most from them — seniors and people with chronic health conditions. Nearly two out of three American adults are living with a chronic health problem like...
An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
Simulations reveal low filtration efficiency in woven fabric. Like many other viruses, COVID-19 is transmitted primarily via particles carried in the air. An infected person breathes out particles containing the virus into the air, which can then be inhaled by another person, who then becomes infected. Flow simulations suggest that...
Conventional wisdom would have us believe the journey to a long and healthy life begins with 10,000 steps. Each and every day. For those living a more sedentary lifestyle, it's a goal that can take some effort to maintain. We've also known for some time it's also almost certainly wrong.
FOOD stamp recipients are being held accountable for agency errors, according to research. In Colorado, 64 counties reported calculation errors when sending out SNAP benefits. "The vast majority of overpayment claims are the result of agency error," said Riley Sanders, a policy advocate for Colorado Center for Law and Policy (CCLP), which issued the report.
