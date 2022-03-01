ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Cloth Masks Don't Cut It for Keeping COVID Away

By Robert Preidt
Elkhart Truth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you're counting on a cloth...

www.elkharttruth.com

Detroit News

Finley: Giving up COVID, keeping mask, fist bumps

I gave up my fear of COVID-19 the moment the second shot of the Moderna vaccine went into my arm a year ago. The point of getting vaccinated was to get out from under the constant worry about the virus and back into the world. Thanks to a government double-cross,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
Victoria Advocate

Syndicated column: Don’t throw away your mask

Five years ago a sports injury forced me to wear a light brace on my knee. Within a few months the joint was fine, yet to this day I continue to wear a brace on both knees when on the field. I feel there is prophylactic value, but also a sense of comfort and security.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times-Herald

NY COVID numbers keep falling, timeline for school mask decision unchanged

VALHALLA (TNS) — Two weeks after New York ended its indoor mask mandate for businesses, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to fall. “We’ve seen a continuous downward trend,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday during a press conference in Valhalla in Westchester County. “We are emerging from this.”
VALHALLA, NY
Elkhart Truth

U.S. Surgeon General Investigates COVID-19 Misinformation

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- An investigation into health misinformation on COVID-19 has been launched by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "Misinformation has had a profound impact on COVID-19 and our response," Murthy told CNN. "Studies have demonstrated that the vast majority of the American public either believes common myths about COVID-19 or thinks those myths might be true. And many of those include myths around the COVID-19 vaccine, so we've seen firsthand how misinformation is harming people's health when it comes to COVID."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elkhart Truth

Could Your Blood Type Make COVID Worse?

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease.
SCIENCE
Leavenworth Times

COVID scare keeps group member away

Dear Amy: Two weeks ago, my husband, who was not being careful enough, came down with COVID-19. I duly reported this to the person who is in charge of a weekly outdoor gathering I attend with some other people. I said that we were taking serious precautions to ensure that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elkhart Truth

Fitbit Recalls Over 1 Million Smartwatches Due to Burn Hazard

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 1 million Fitbit Ionic smartwatches sold in the United States have been recalled because they pose a burn hazard, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Wednesday. About 693,000 of the smartwatches were also sold in other countries.
ELECTRONICS
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
Elkhart Truth

Vets Spot the Delta Variant in a House Cat

FRIDAY, March 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A cat in Pennsylvania that turned out to be infected with the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is the first known case of the variant occurring in a domestic feline in the United States. Whole-genome sequencing also revealed that the variant was...
ANIMALS
Elkhart Truth

Apps: They Help Manage Health Conditions, But Few Use Them, Poll Finds

MONDAY, March 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Health and fitness apps are growing in popularity, but not among the people who might benefit most from them — seniors and people with chronic health conditions. Nearly two out of three American adults are living with a chronic health problem like...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ex-Royal Engineer, 27, given weeks to live as a teenager is finally diagnosed with golf ball-sized brain tumour after FIVE-YEAR battle which saw doctors blame epilepsy for his seizures

An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
CANCER
The US Sun

Food stamp warning as SNAP claimants are overpaid without knowing – and they’ll be forced to pay back benefits

FOOD stamp recipients are being held accountable for agency errors, according to research. In Colorado, 64 counties reported calculation errors when sending out SNAP benefits. "The vast majority of overpayment claims are the result of agency error," said Riley Sanders, a policy advocate for Colorado Center for Law and Policy (CCLP), which issued the report.

