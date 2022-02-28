ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Love it or Hate it? The New Design for Your Colorado Driver License is Here

By Toni Gee
 8 days ago
It's been 7 years since the driver's license for the state of Colorado was re-designed, but a new one is finally here. According to a press release from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles, the brand new designs for the Colorado driver's license have been chosen and will be rolling out...

