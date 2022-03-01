Elden Ring review

Marvel's Avengers has a Spider-Man: Homecoming surprise dropping tomorrow for players, or at least players of the Avengers game on PS4 and PS5. Spider-Man is still exclusive to PlayStation versions of the game, and there's no word of this changing, and, at this point no reason to expect the character to come to other versions of the game. What we can expect is Peter Parker's suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming to be added to the game, via the in-game store marketplace, tomorrow, February 24. That's right, the game is getting another MCU skin tomorrow. At launch, and for a few months after, fans were demanding more MCU skins. Now, a year and a few months later, MCU skins are releasing at a very steady rate.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO