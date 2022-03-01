ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Elden Ring review

Daily Cardinal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew game from the creators of Dark Souls falls short of expectations. All articles featured in Almanac are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Like many gamers over the past week, I have been playing...

www.dailycardinal.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Marvel's Avengers Has a Spider-Man: Homecoming Surprise for Tomorrow

Marvel's Avengers has a Spider-Man: Homecoming surprise dropping tomorrow for players, or at least players of the Avengers game on PS4 and PS5. Spider-Man is still exclusive to PlayStation versions of the game, and there's no word of this changing, and, at this point no reason to expect the character to come to other versions of the game. What we can expect is Peter Parker's suit from Spider-Man: Homecoming to be added to the game, via the in-game store marketplace, tomorrow, February 24. That's right, the game is getting another MCU skin tomorrow. At launch, and for a few months after, fans were demanding more MCU skins. Now, a year and a few months later, MCU skins are releasing at a very steady rate.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

David Brenner Dies: Oscar-Winning Film Editor Of ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ ‘Avatar’ Sequels Was 59

Click here to read the full article. David Brenner, the Oscar-winning film editor who worked on a string of blockbusters as well as nine films for director Oliver Stone, died on Thursday. He was 59. The news was confirmed by Avatar producer Jon Landau, with whom Brenner had been working on the sequels. Landau called Brenner’s editing skills “extraordinary,” but said what was most impressive about him was “his remarkable compassion for others and the love and commitment he had for his family.” Avatar director James Cameron called Brenner an “editor extraordinaire” and “a very dear member of the #AvatarFamily” whose “talent,...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors

Norman Reedus Breaks Silence on MCU's Ghost Rider Casting Rumors. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continuously expands as they feature new Comic book superheroes into the MCU. The MCU has successfully brought new characters like Shang-chi, the Eternals, and the upcoming Moon Knight. One character that is rumored to be making a comeback in the MCU is none other than, The Ghost Rider.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Video Game
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
IndieWire

‘Jack Reacher’ Author on Tom Cruise Casting: ‘I Think That the Size Thing is Important’

For many fans of Lee Childs’ “Jack Reacher” books the new Amazon series is a second chance to get the casting right. The series was previously adapted into two films starring Tom Cruise as the titular character, 2012’s “Jack Reacher” and its 2016 sequel “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back.” While those movies were moderately successful, critics felt like Cruise’s casting ignored one of the most important aspects of the books. Jack Reacher is known for being a physically imposing character, described in one book as “extremely tall, extremely broad, long-armed and long-legged” with “hands the size of dinner plates.” No matter...
CELEBRITIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange's Benedict Wong replaced by Godzilla star in new movie

Marvel star Benedict Wong has been replaced by Godzilla's Ken Watanabe in new sci-fi movie True Love. The new film, which is helmed and written by Watanabe's Godzilla director Gareth Edwards, has already packed an impressive cast including Gemma Chan, John David Washington, Allison Janney, Marc Menchaca and Sturgill Simpson.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel What If: Miles Morales Becomes Captain America In New Preview

Marvel's What If...? brand is now a mainstream hit (thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series) and now Marvel is rolling out an alternate-universe concept that is sure to make fans all sit up and take notice: What If Miles Morales became the new Captain America? Marvel Comics has released the preview for What If... Miles Morales Became Captain America, and you can check out the official cover art/concept of Miles Morales Captain America, below!
COMICS
aiptcomics

‘Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man’ #1 review: Rose’s return

The return of the Rose is quite a surprise, and I am thrilled to see him back in the Spider-Man books again. Of course, Devil’s Reign: Spider-Man isn’t the ongoing Amazing Spider-Man comic series, but it’s a fun read for a one-shot tie-in all the same. I sometimes get worried about tie-in comics, but this one and the Death of Doctor Strange one-shot are entertaining reads that let the hero be part of the event, keep the character’s voice, and accomplish something worthwhile.
COMICS
Rolling Stone

Is ‘Moonfall’ an Actual Movie, or a Prank That’s Being Played on Audiences?

In space, no one can hear you scream. In cavernous, half-empty IMAX theaters, however, you can definitely hear other people laughing at the unintentional comedy of a truly bad movie set in space, which is as close as we can get to saying that you may want to see Moonfall with an audience, should you feel compelled to see this at all. Covid has robbed filmgoers of so many different pleasures, including the opportunity to collectively gaze in wonder when a truly awful, incoherent mess presents itself for our pleasure, and in such oversized portions. Recommending that someone actually subject...
MOVIES
Vogue

What To Read, Watch & Listen To Ahead Of The Biggest TV Series Of The Year

Bel-Air A politically charged (and much darker) reimagining of The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air hits Peacock and Sky on 14 February, retracing Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Los Angeles in present-day America. For some comic relief before tackling the drama, revisit the original ’90s sitcom – paying special attention to Ashley and Hilary Banks’s vastly underrated wardrobes.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Just Added Two Of The All-Time Best Stephen King Adaptations

When it comes to Stephen King adaptations, Netflix has done right by fans of the beloved author. Not only has the streaming service produced three of them as exclusives in the last five years – Mike Flanagan's Gerald's Game, Zak Hilditch's 1922, and Vincenzo Natali's In The Tall Grass – but they are also the streaming home of a number of classics. Today, that special section of their library has grown in significant ways, as two of the all time best King movies are now available to watch with a subscription and just a few clicks: Frank Darabont's The Shawshank Redemption and The Green Mile.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fullmetal Alchemist Trailer Teases Epic Showdown Between Scar and Solf J. Kimblee

Scar's tragic backstory will be explored in the upcoming Fullmetal Alchemist sequels!. It has already been confirmed that there are two new live-action Fullmetal Alchemist movies being released this year. But what can we expect in the upcoming films following Edward and Alphonse Elric? The first one is set to feature the arrival of Scar as he goes up against the brothers. However, the trailer also confirms that we'll get to see the Scarred Man's backstory and how he is connected to the villainous Solf J. Kimblee!
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Throwback Thursday - Daredevil - Into the Ring

As Disney+ scrambles to place itself at the top of the heap in terms of streaming services, it has just gained a potentially significant foothold: its original Marvel TV slate. Indeed; on March 1st, the entire Defenders lineup, alongside older sister Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., were ripped from their longtime Netflix home, in anticipation of their debut on Disney+ later this month. Add onto that the buzzy Matt Murdock and Kingpin cameos in recent Marvel properties, and it’s easy to conclude that OG Marvel TV is experiencing or about to experience a popular renaissance of sorts, with possibly more hype surrounding the shows than there ever was when they were on the air. So - even though it barely feels like a throwback - it felt apt for me to look back on Daredevil, the arguable crown jewel of the Marvel TV family, and reflect on just how far Marvel TV has come.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy