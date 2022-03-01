ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia-Pacific Roundup: TGA seeks feedback on priority pathway for cell therapies

By Nick Paul Taylor
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) is holding a consultation into the feasibility, potential eligibility criteria and determination process for a proposed priority review pathway for biologicals such as cell therapies. Trade group Medicines Australia used a recent parliamentary inquiry to push for biologicals – goods that contain or...

MedicalXpress

Discovery of central signaling pathway in immune cells

Autoimmune diseases are triggered when the immune system malfunctions and attacks the body's own structures. Although there is not, as yet, any cure for such diseases, their progression can be slowed down by therapeutic measures. Researchers at MedUni Vienna's Center for Physiology and Pharmacology have now discovered a central signaling pathway in immune cells that may help in the development of a new therapeutic approach. Their study was recently published in the journal Cell Reports.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that blood pressure medications impact brain function

Published in Science, University of Minnesota Medical School researchers found that blood pressure medications have an unanticipated effect on the brain. The research team discovered that drugs used to treat blood pressure unexpectedly increase the effect of opioids that the brain naturally produces. This can fine-tune the function of a specific brain circuit and counteract the addictive properties of opiates like fentanyl, which are used to treat pain.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolution of therapy for limited stage diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), with limited-stage DLBCL defined as stage I or II disease. Risk stratification, initial treatment options, and relapse patterns are distinct from advanced-stage DLBCL, but there is limited data on the impact of biologic features on outcome. Patients have excellent outcomes, with ~90% survival at 2"‰years. Over the past several years, sequential prospective trials and large registry studies have evaluated the optimal number of chemotherapy cycles and implemented PET-adapted approaches to reduce the need for radiotherapy. Special consideration must still be given to cases of bulky disease, extranodal disease, fully resected scenarios, and adverse biologic features such as high-grade B-cell lymphoma with double/triple hit rearrangements. This review presents the evolution of a modern management approach, with a discussion of recent treatment-defining studies.
CANCER
Seekingalpha.com

Asia-Pacific stocks in red as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate

Japan -1.71% Japan PPI Services for January 1.2% y/y (vs. expected 0.7%). China -1.35%. China has banned imports of poultry, poultry products from Canada to prevent bird flu (H5N1) spread. Hong Kong -3.09%. Australia -1.00% Australia - ANZ Roy Morgan weekly consumer confidence index -1.4% to 101.8. India -1.54%. The...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors watch deepening Ukraine crisis

Australia +0.62%. Australia Construction work done for Q4 2021 -0.4% q/q (vs. expected 2.5%). Australia Wage Price Index for Q4 2021 +0.7% q/q (vs. expected 0.7%). Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones fell 482.57 points to 33596.62, S&P 500 fell 44.15 points to 4304.77, while Nasdaq fell 166.54 points to 13381.53.
STOCKS
beckershospitalreview.com

FDA approves new CAR-T cell therapy for multiple myeloma

The FDA approved carvykti, a new customized, cell-based treatment from Johnson & Johnson, for the treatment of multiple myeloma, Johnson & Johnson said Feb. 28. The drug is approved for adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma after four or more prior lines of therapy, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
biospace.com

Gene Therapy Trials for Sickle Cell Disease Hold Hope for Durable Effects

Sickle cell disease is nearing a cure. Recent gene therapy research has created what appears to be a durable response in terms of producing normally-shaped red blood cells and completely reducing the pain associated with the disease. The study, Biologic and Clinical Efficacy of LentiGlobin for Sickle Cell Disease, published...
CANCER
Nature.com

Diabetes cell therapies take evasive action

Protective encapsulating devices and gene-editing technologies could obviate the need for antirejection drugs in stem-cell-derived therapies for diabetes. You have full access to this article via your institution. Capping a 20-year quest to create a replacement for insulin-producing cells, two companies now have evidence that pancreatic cells derived from pluripotent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Real Health

Music Therapy Eases Pain in People with Sickle Cell Disease

People with sickle cell disease (SCD) who participated in music therapy were better able to cope with pain and manage their lives, according to a new study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health. Many people with SCD face serious health challenges and may have trouble managing their lives, which...
MUSIC
Fstoppers

110 Year-old-man Revealed His Secret: 5 Foods for Long Life

Only a few people manage to live longer than 100 years, and Bernard LaPallo, lived a happy, fulfilling, and healthy life well into his second century. This man was born in 1901 in Victoria, Brazil, and as a little boy, he migrated to the United States. He managed to have...
YOGA
Daily Mail

Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
MedicalXpress

New research suggests a causal link between blood group and severe COVID-19

A new study has analyzed over 3000 proteins to identify which are causally linked to the development of severe COVID-19. This is the first study to assess such a large number of proteins for their connection to COVID-19. The findings provide insight into potential new targets for approaches to treat and prevent severe COVID-19.
SCIENCE
Washington Examiner

Russian oil arrives at three US ports; 20 more tankers en route

At least 20 tankers carrying more than 14 million barrels of Russian oil are sailing toward the United States despite a growing chorus to ban imports from the warring nation. The fuel was already purchased by American suppliers, so the product will arrive here and get offloaded unless sanctions are implemented in the interim. It has a market value of $1.5 billion, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst at Kpler, a data and analytic firm.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination on healthcare workers' unvaccinated household members

Mass vaccination is effective in reducing SARS-CoV-2 infections among vaccinated individuals. However, it remains unclear how effectively COVID-19 vaccines prevent people from spreading the virus to their close contacts. Using nationwide administrative datasets on SARS-CoV-2 infections, vaccination records, demographics, and unique household IDs, we conducted an observational cohort study to estimate the direct and indirect effectiveness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines in reducing infections among vaccinated healthcare workers and their unvaccinated household members. Our estimates for adults imply indirect effectiveness of 39.1% (95% CI: âˆ’7.1% to 65.3%) two weeks and 39.0% (95% CI: 18.9% to 54.0%) eight weeks after the second dose. We find that the indirect effect of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines within households is smaller for unvaccinated children than for adults and statistically insignificant. Here, we show that mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines are associated with a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections not only among vaccinated individuals but also among unvaccinated adult household members in a real-world setting.
PUBLIC HEALTH

