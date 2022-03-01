Women’s History Month: Celebrating Women’s IT Achievements

Podcast with Dr. Bethanie L. Hansen, Department Chair, School of Arts, Humanities and Education and. Dr. Jaclyn Fowler, Department Chair, English and Literature. Being an effective writer is a foundational skill but teaching students how to write can be both challenging and overwhelming for educators. In this episode, Dr. Bethanie Hansen talks to author and educator, Dr. Jaclyn Fowler about her strategies for teaching writing. Learn how she uses writing workshops to teach writing through the eyes of a reader and a writer, and why it’s so important to teach students how to properly critique each other’s work. Also learn about the building-block and essay-map concept she teaches to help students outline their papers as well as tips for grading and assessing student writing effectively and efficiently.

