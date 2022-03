It's painful for Liwen Li to recall her father’s final moments. "That breaks my heart. Every time,” Li said. Guilin Li died inside his Brooklyn home on Oct. 29 at age 95. Liwen shared security video of her father’s bedroom on the day he died. The family says his home health aide should have called for help sooner, although it remains unclear at this time whether such a could would've helped.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO