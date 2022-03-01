Our Favorite Easter

This may be a hot take but I love Peeps. I know they are basically pure sugar and I rarely eat more than one at a time, but I genuinely enjoy them. And lately, it’s not just the pink or yellow generic options. Nope, there is an abundance of flavors you can choose from. I love the birthday cake-flavored options. Some are a little out there such as Hot Tamale and Sour Watermelon, but all are interesting! Now the Pennsylvania-based candy company ‘Just Born Quality Confections’ has launched a brand-new way to get your favorite sugar-coated marshmallows. It’s basically a create your own peeps and I’m a fan.
