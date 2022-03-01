In Case You’re Wondering What the Most Popular Drinking Game in Texas Is

When he’s not out collecting old windmills, Jim Collums can most often be found at Poteet Country Winery, located on the former dairy farm where he grew up. The farm sells wines, jams, ice cream, iced tea, and even beer made from the homegrown strawberries that give Poteet its designation as the “Strawberry Capital of Texas.” Collums ran a utility construction business before deciding to devote his time to farming and making wine from strawberries and mustang grapes. Named for the town’s first postmaster, Poteet has been an agricultural hub since the early 1900s when local farmers tapped into artesian wells for irrigation. Sweet strawberries became the signature local crop, leading to the founding of the Poteet Strawberry Festival in 1948. From 1980 to 1996, Collums served as festival director, spearheading the event’s move in 1980 from downtown to its own festival grounds, which host more than 100,000 visitors annually. Guests who make their way to Poteet Country Winery for tastings and tours also get an inside look at Collums’ side business of windmill restoration—vintage structures rest across the property in varying stages of completion.

