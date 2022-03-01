ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Strong Core Values Help LSU Receivers Coach Cortez Hankton Create Special Bond With Tigers

By Glen West
LSUCountry
LSUCountry
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04TV5W_0eSSu8dA00

Every coach always has their "why" when it comes to getting into the coaching profession. The hours are long as recruiting trips, time at the office, practice, relationship building and the games all cut into family time.

For LSU receivers coach Cortez Hankton, he discovered his "why" fairly early on in his career as wanting to help other young players like himself fulfill their dreams. Hankton grew up in inner city New Orleans and saw his parents work extremely hard to get him out of that environment, setting the blueprint for Hankton in how hard he wanted to work.

Hankton didn't start playing competitive football until his junior year of high school at St. Augustine and took a little longer for him to develop as a player. Every step of the way from his days at Texas Southern to walking in as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hankton embraced every opportunity.

"When you feel entitled to something you feel like you're supposed to have it. But when you're grateful for it you embrace it and make sure you do everything to hold onto it," Hankton said.

He'd go on to have an eight year career in professional football but the lessons and values he learned during that time are traits he hopes to instill in players as a coach. Hankton understands the sacrifices that comes with this job which is why he makes sure to get the most out of every opportunity.

When he first started dating his now wife, Hankton remembers having a conversation about not ever wanting to get into coaching because of how much time it takes away from the people closest to you. But for him, getting into coaching was something he simply couldn't fight.

"I love the game of football but I love pouring into young men even more. When there's an opportunity to give back and you're able to combine two of your passions there's nothing better," Hankton said. "I use the game of football as a platform to develop young men. I always try to teach lessons of life as opposed to just X's and O's on film and that's helped in my relationship with the players I've coached."

Having the opportunity to return to Louisiana and coach in a place an hour and a half away from his hometown and family made it a very enticing opportunity. But on the field Hankton couldn't be more excited to work with the talent in this room.

Headlined by junior Kayshon Boutte and some young, exciting talent with experience in Jack Bech, Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Chris Hilton, with the right development LSU can certainly return as one of the marquee groups in the SEC in 2022. The part Hankton raved about most was the group's collective effort to learn and get back to being a winning program.

"What I was pleasantly surprised by with this group is their hunger to learn," Hankton said. "They really have embraced coming up and just talking and just wanting to be better. You look at what happened here a couple of years ago, they want to do everything in their power to get back there.

"I would say roughly 85-90% of the guys in our room I've recruited. That part really helps when you get into the room because you already have some relationships, there's excitement. When you have that rapport they're more willing to listen to what you're saying."

Getting back to that championship caliber is step one but Hankton views it in taking a step even further than that. It's not just about getting back to a championship but sustaining it and making sure the foundation is set for future generations of LSU football players.

It's a lesson he learned in his four-year coaching journey at Georgia, where the Bulldogs won a lot of games and finally were able to get over the hump last season and capture a national championship. Hankton said initially it's all about "taking your lumps" as the Bulldogs would lose to Alabama three times during that four year span before finally getting over that hump.

"It's all based on recruiting, that's the bloodline. But then there's a mindset you have to have, physicality, discipline and that's really built in the offseason," Hankton said. "That connection you have with your team, the system that's in place and holding a team standard of wanting to be a national champion every single year."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Moscow says it will let Ukrainian civilians flee - to Russia

LVIV/IRPIN, Ukraine, March 7 (Reuters) - Moscow offered Ukrainians escape routes to Russia and its close ally Belarus on Monday, drawing cries of outrage from Ukraine, where officials said a bread factory had been hit by an air strike in the latest Russian bombardment. The bodies of at least 13...
POLITICS
CBS News

6 dead, including some children, as tornado rips through Iowa, officials say

Six people were killed Saturday when a tornado swept through central Iowa, damaging buildings and knocking down trees and power lines, authorities said. Emergency management officials in Madison County said four were injured in addition to those killed when the tornado touched down in the area southwest of Des Moines at about 4:30 p.m. Among those killed were children and adults. The victims ranged in age from two years old to 72 years old, Madison County Emergency Management Director Diogenes Ayala said Sunday.
DES MOINES, IA
The Hill

House working on bill to ban Russian oil imports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a letter Sunday that the House is exploring legislative options to isolate Russia, including a ban on Russian oil and energy. "Our bill would ban the import of Russian oil and energy products into the United States, repeal normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, and take the first step to deny Russia access to the World Trade Organization," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues. "We would also empower the Executive branch to raise tariffs on Russian imports."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Hill

These are the 10 most expensive states for gas

Gas prices in the U.S. are at an all time high and have topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate. According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gas is $4.06 which is 45 cents more than a week ago, 62 cents more than a month ago and $1.30 more than a year ago.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Netflix, TikTok block services in Russia to avoid crackdown

Netflix and TikTok suspended most of their services in Russia on Sunday as the government cracks down on what people and media outlets can say about Russia’s war in Ukraine. Pulling the plug on online entertainment — and information — is likely to further isolate the country and its people after a growing number of multinational businesses have cut off Russia from vital financial services, technology and a variety of consumer products in response to Western economic sanctions and global outrage over the invasion of Ukraine.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cortez Hankton
Person
St. Augustine
LSUCountry

LSUCountry

Baton Rouge, LA
446
Followers
1K+
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

LSUCountry is a FanNation channel covering LSU athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy