I am the Managing Director of Arvense Group, a firm that helps engineering and manufacturing companies become more competitive. Smart manufacturing is all the buzz. In recent years, the costs of implementing smart manufacturing technologies have fallen significantly. I’ve found that this has benefited many manufacturing companies; however, it has come with an unintended consequence. Now the threshold for approving a new project is much lower in the organization. This can create a decentralized, scattered implementation approach, resulting in a suite of tools that aren’t aligned or connected.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO