Rock Music

TOOL Releases Reimagined And Extended Version Of ‘Opiate’ Title Track

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOOL, which is currently on tour in support of its Grammy Award-winning album “Fear Inoculum”, has taken it back to their beginning, celebrating the 30th anniversary of its first commercially available release “Opiate”, with a reimagined and extended version of the EP’s title track and an accompanying short film. “Opiate²” is...

97 Rock

Tool Announce ‘Opiate2′ Short Film and ‘Reimagined’ Song

Tool announced a "reimagined and extended" version of their 1992 song "Opiate," along with an accompanying short film. "Opiate2" hits digital service providers on March 1, and the Blu-ray-only visual is out on March 18. The Blu-ray comes packaged in a 46-page art book including behind-the-scenes and making-of photos, along...
ROCK MUSIC
Kerrang

Tool celebrate Opiate 30th anniversary with reimagined single and short film

Tool will celebrate three decades since the release of their 1992 Opiate EP with Opiate²: a reimagined and extended version of the single, and accompanying short film. Pronounced 'Opiate squared', the band's new release sees Adam Jones team up with visual artist Dominic Hailstone for a 10-minute movie, which is considered the band's first new video in 15 years. With the single arriving digitally on March 1, the whole thing will also be out as a physical release from March 18, with a special Blu-ray featuring a 46-page art book with BTS photos and 'interviews and insights from special guests'.
MUSIC
State
Oregon State
NME

Tool share reworked version of ‘Opiate’ ahead of short film

Tool have released a reimagined version of their 1992 single ‘Opiate’. The reworked track, which is officially titled ‘Opiate²’, comes ahead of an accompanying short film that’s released on Blu-ray on March 18. ‘Opiate²’ will soundtrack a 10-plus minute short film created by visual...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Tool’s Deluxe Fear Inoculum Is Only $750, Opiate Reissue Coming Too

Earlier this week, the members of Tool found a way to royally piss off their famously devoted fanbase. At recent live shows, Tool sold a deluxe signed vinyl edition of Fear Inoculum, their 2019 comeback album, for a sticker-shocking price of $810. (It was only available to fans who bought Toolarmy fan-club VIP tickets to the shows, which significantly increases that already-inflated price.) But, as one Reddit thread now points out, at a later show the vinyl was only $750 because that venue did not add sales tax. With the extra $60 you could buy yourself a whole tank of gas, almost.
ROCK MUSIC
94.3 WCYY

Hear Tool’s Longer, Proggier Remake of 1992 Song ‘Opiate’

Tool released a "reimagined" 10-minute version of their 1992 single "Opiate," revamping the arrangement to fit the progressive, psychedelic vibe of their most recent material. Many arrangement elements from "Opiate2" remain unchanged from the original, which closed their debut EP of the same name. Guitarist Adam Jones and bassist Justin Chancellor carry the main sections with their heavy riffs, and Maynard James Keenan’s lyrics still seemingly explore the destructive nature of some religious leaders.
MUSIC
Person
Adam Jones
#Opiate#Art#Grammy Awards#Matthew Knight Arena#Hailstone#Staples Center
Kerrang

Tool to release Fear Inoculum ultra deluxe vinyl

As well as their Opiate 30th anniversary celebrations with a reimagined single and short film coming very soon, Tool have just announced a massive vinyl edition of 2019's Fear Inoculum album. The band's new 'ultra deluxe' version will land on April 8, and features five LPs with 'new, extensive' artwork...
ROCK MUSIC
