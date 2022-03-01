TOOL Releases Reimagined And Extended Version Of ‘Opiate’ Title Track

After listening to feedback from its fans and customers, The James Brand has now launched its newly redesigned Ellis multi-tool, created to be the perfect EDC companion. At the core of the new Ellis is a partially-serrated Swedish Sandvik 12C27 stainless-steel blade that acts as the main tool in your pocket-sized arsenal, and if the blade isn’t able to cut through, you’ll now also have the second option of a pair of scissors, neatly folded and concealed in the scaled handle itself. To increase ease of use, the multi-tool now utilizes a slip-joint design, and a deep-carry wire clip makes sure it’s safe and secure in your pocket. Rounding out the multi-tool is The James Brand’s signature All-Things scraper, flat-head screwdriver, and pry tool, all providing added functionality to handle whatever daily tasks you may have at hand.

