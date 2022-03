Kirsty Spendlove and her partner Andrew have been pushed to their limits as they try to figure out what is wrong with Meika, their German Shepherd. The couple from North Lincolnshire are worried about their puppy Meika, who has seizures and is blind in one eye due to a head tilt. At barely 14 weeks old, the couple is battling to save their sick puppy, who has been having severe convulsions and requires a critical brain MRI.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO