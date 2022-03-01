ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

Multifamily Construction Sentiment in U.S. Remains Positive in Late 2021

By David Barley
worldpropertyjournal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the National Association of Home Builders latest Multifamily Market Survey, confidence in the market for new multifamily housing improved in the fourth quarter of 2021. The MMS produces two separate indices. The Multifamily Production Index (MPI) increased one point to 54 compared to the previous quarter while...

www.worldpropertyjournal.com

