HOUSTON – Advanced Body Scan was established in 2010 with the ideology to bring affordable preventive heart, lung, body, and virtual colonoscopy scans to those who need them without waiting for a doctor’s note. Over 60,000 patients have been scanned since the company opened and has helped save countless lives. They are dedicated to providing quality service for those concerned about their health and who want to live longer, healthier lives by obtaining the knowledge to make this possible. For more information, click here.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO