Higher Pay

Google is using its $100 million Google Career Certificates Fund to launch a new job training program aimed at preparing over 20,000 workers for higher-paying career opportunities. On Thursday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced the launch of the new fund with a goal...
Gasoline prices in Houston rose another 6 cents a gallon in Houston over the week, continuing a rapid rise alongside crude prices. A gallon of gasoline in the Houston area averaged $3.14 a gallon, up 27 cents from month ago and 89 cents from a year ago, according to GasBuddy, the fuel-price-tracking website. Nationally, gasoline prices rose 3 cents a gallon over the past week to an average $3.51 a gallon. Prices nationally have risen 21 cents a gallon over the past month and 89 cents over the past year.
Higher education opens doors to opportunity and good-paying jobs — for our children, our workers, and for our local businesses and hospitals as they face shortages in workers with the right skills and degrees. It is time to tear down some longstanding barriers to higher education for Washington students...
(ABC 6 News) - Unemployment is at its lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the February Jobs Report Friday. The Biden-Harris administration touted 678,000 non-farm jobs added in the last month – a number which outpaced the anticipated gain of 440,000 payroll additions.That brings unemployment to 3.8 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In February of 2020, just before COVID-19 hit the U.S., unemployment sat at 3.5 percent.
Money might at first attract us to a profession, but does it keep us in it? The report of the Quality Initial Teacher Education Review, released in recent days, found teachers in Australia reach the top pay scale after about ten years. This is well below the average for advanced economies. A survey for the review suggested more high-achieving graduates would enter teaching if the top salary increased by $30,000.
Click here to read the full article. Average hourly earnings remained unchanged in February, easing some concerns that wage growth and inflation are running away.
The third round of updated social security checks will be going out this month. These checks have a 5.9% increase added to them. If you get social security checks, you probably know what day you can expect your benefits to arrive. However, if you’re new to benefits, you might be wondering when you can expect them. The social security payment schedule is easy. Benefits go out on Wednesdays. Holidays can sometimes impact the payment schedule. When that happens, the SSA releases an updated schedule. Generally, though, you can expect your payment to arrive on a Wednesday.
BEIJING (Reuters) -The Chinese government has set its 2022 economic growth target at around 5.5%, Premier Li Keqiang said at the opening of the country’s annual meeting of parliament on Saturday, lower than a year earlier. The world’s second-largest economy grew 8.1% last year, beating the government target of...
ALTOONA, Iowa — Hundreds of applicants turned up Adventureland’s job fair Saturday, as the theme park promoted pay increases as high as $4.50 per hour compared with last year. Adventureland is looking to hire more than 1,000 team members, including those who will work on the nine new...
