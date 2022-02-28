People in Colorado Are Thankful For These Amazing Acts of Generosity

El Pollo Loco, whose specialty is Mexican-style grilled Chicken, has announced where their first Colorado location is and we're so excited!. My first experience with the deliciousness that is El Pollo Loco, was on a family vacation to California. We'd never seen one before and they were all over the place there so we stopped in and gave them a shot. We now go to an El Pollo Loco every time we're in California, that's how much we enjoyed it. They have delicious, seasoned, Mexican-style grilled chicken. Think KFC as far as most of the sides go, but their chicken is grilled and so, so tasty. They have about 500 locations in the United States. Quite a few locations in California as well some other Southwestern states in the U.S. but they've not had any conversations serious enough to sign a lease on any land in Colorado. Until now that is.

COLORADO STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO