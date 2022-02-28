ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

People in Colorado Are Thankful For These Amazing Acts of Generosity

By Waylon Jordan
94.3 The X
94.3 The X
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

What's the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you? That's the question I asked listeners in Grand Junction, Colorado. Here's what you had to say. It's a thought-provoking question, isn't it? For some, though, the answer was obvious. The Many Benefits of Gratitude. Isn't it awesome when somebody...

943thex.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

This Colorado Man Has Skied Every Month For The Past 42 Years

I just want this guy's energy...and he's 30 years older than me! Tom Szwedko is retired but actually started this crazy streak 42 years ago when he was living in Pennsylvania. Get this, Tom will have skied at least one day a month for 506 consecutive months at the end of December, and he has no plans to stop anytime soon. Math is hard for me, so that's why I had my calculator do the math for me. 506 months = 42 years!
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Grand Junction, CO
94.3 The X

Some Colorado Bars Are Refusing to Carry Russian-Made Vodka

Some bar owners in Colorado are refusing to carry Russian-made vodka. Check out the growing list of establishments getting on this bandwagon. Several States Have Banned the Sale of Russian-made Vodka. According to KRDO, at least 11 states have banned the sale of Russian-made Vodka in response to the current...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Colorado’s First El Pollo Loco Location Is Set And We’re So Excited

El Pollo Loco, whose specialty is Mexican-style grilled Chicken, has announced where their first Colorado location is and we're so excited!. My first experience with the deliciousness that is El Pollo Loco, was on a family vacation to California. We'd never seen one before and they were all over the place there so we stopped in and gave them a shot. We now go to an El Pollo Loco every time we're in California, that's how much we enjoyed it. They have delicious, seasoned, Mexican-style grilled chicken. Think KFC as far as most of the sides go, but their chicken is grilled and so, so tasty. They have about 500 locations in the United States. Quite a few locations in California as well some other Southwestern states in the U.S. but they've not had any conversations serious enough to sign a lease on any land in Colorado. Until now that is.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Oxford#Antimaximalist Com
94.3 The X

These Awesome Yurts Are Made Right Here in Colorado

Two years ago I had never heard of a yurt. Little did I know one of the leading companies manufacturing these is located in Montrose, Colorado. Have you ever stayed in a yurt? Do you have any interest in owning a yurt? That's something you don't hear every day. "Hey buddy, you want to buy a yurt?"
MONTROSE, CO
94.3 The X

Camp Overnight in These Rustic Forest Treehouses in Colorado

Most of us have heard of glamping, where campers are provided with more of a luxurious experience than the typical tent in the woods – but have you ever heard of a hipcamp?. According to the official website, hipcamp is a "growing community of good-natured people and the most comprehensive resource for unique outdoor stays." The concept creates opportunities for landowners to host travelers on their properties in RVs, cabins, treehouses, or other tent camping and glamping options. Differing from vacation booking sites like Airbnb, hipcamps are all about connecting travelers to nature through outdoor accommodations and experiences.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
94.3 The X

Will Wolverines Be Reintroduced in Colorado?

Coloradans are used to seeing all kinds of unique wildlife, including elk, moose, mountain lions, and bears. An animal we don't come across, however, is the wolverine, which is because they were extirpated from Colorado in 1919. The idea of bringing them back into the state has been circulating since...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Watch a Yellowstone Grizzly Who Thinks He’s an Anteater

When is a Yellowstone grizzly an anteater? ANSWER: any time he wants to be as a new video proves. This fun YouTube Short share shows a close encounter with a grizzly in Yellowstone National Park. It shows that if you're an ant in the park, there is no tree you can hide under that this bear won't turnover to find you.
ANIMALS
94.3 The X

Colorado Collaboration Creating Safe Outdoor Spaces for Homeless

Currently, there are nearly 10,000 homeless people in the state of Colorado, with approximately 1,000 individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Denver alone. A $4-million partnership between the Denver Mayor's Office and Colorado Village Collaborative has resulted in a practical and temporary solution to this urgent crisis. In 2020, Colorado Village...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
516K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy