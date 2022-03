Sen. Joe Manchin rightly expressed big concerns with the Build Back Better Act. Its mammoth spending and tax measures would have fueled inflation and deprived small businesses and entrepreneurs of the capital they need to survive and recover. His Democratic colleagues are trying to revamp the legislation — possibly through a piece-meal approach — to win back his support and get “something” through in an election year. Hopefully, Mr. Manchin will continue to approach BBB 2.0 with great caution and concern.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO