Ernst Weighs in on Gov. Reynolds to Deliver GOP Response to Biden’s State of the Union Address

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 6 days ago
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa Senator Joni Ernst says it’s astounding that — in less than a decade — two Republican women from Iowa have been chosen to deliver the G-O-P’s response to a Democratic president’s State of the Union address. Ernst spoke in 2015 after President Obama’s speech to Congress. Tonight, Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to deliver the Republican rebuttal to President Biden’s State of the Union address. Ernst says Governor Reynolds has “an incredible story to tell” and that she can do a direct comparison to how well Iowa has performed, compared to Biden’s “disastrous time thus far in office.” Ernst had been a senator for just days when she gave the televised address shortly after Republicans took majority control of both the House and Senate in 2015.

Brian Nervig
6d ago

Our lowa Republican Goverment SUCKSSHE IS ONLY HELPING THE RICH OF IOWA, REYNOLDS HAS FOR GOTTEN AOUT THE REGULAR IOWAWNS NEEDS

Richard McLaughlin
6d ago

The tax cuts do more for the Peoples Republic of China than they do for a rural home owner here in Iowa.

