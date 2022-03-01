Melissa Riopka leaving News 19 after almost a decade

A bittersweet farewell is in order for Morning Anchor Melissa Riopka. Melissa joined News 19 nine years ago.

She began her News 19 journey as an Intern in 1995. In 2013, she returned as a morning reporter, working with anchors Steve Johnson and Michelle Stark and meteorologist Ben Smith for two years.

When I walked into WHNT as a reporter in 2014, Melissa was the hardest working person in the room. The same holds true now, years later. I always admired Mel from afar. She was never too busy to help the younger journalists. We’ve all learned from Mel, and every good newsroom thrives with people like her. Knowing she’s a family woman, I’m so happy for her. No one deserves a change of pace (and more sleep) than Melissa! Evening Anchor Shevaun Bryan

After two years in that role, she was promoted to co-anchor the 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. weekday newscasts with long-time News 19 anchor, Jerry Hayes .

For an all too brief period of time, I anchored an afternoon newscast with Melissa and she gracefully and lovingly put up with my stories about music, basketball and my observations about the world around us. I missed her very much when she left me (and ruined my life) to go anchor with Steve and I’ve never forgiven him or her for that. Evening Anchor Greg Screws (says sarcastically)

Then in her last move, she has shared the desk with another News 19 legend, Steve Johnson, on our morning newscasts for the past 4 1/2 years. Melissa, Steve, and Ben Smith have become quite the trio in the mornings. They work together to tell you what’s going on across the Tennessee Valley, and hopefully, start your day off right.

Melisssa and Steve celebrate Christmas in 2017!

Melissa is hands down one of the best journalists I have ever worked with. If pushed I’d probably say the best. She’s a hard worker, knows her stuff, and always, always wants it to be right. But, that’s not what I want to emphasize here. When I consider my career, I think about the friends I’ve made over the years. Mel (though I don’t usually follow everyone else and say that…can’t say why…) is a great friend. Since I found out she was leaving there’s been an extra (considering all the other ills plaguing the world) sadness about everything. Let me just say she will be missed. She’ll be missed by me more than she knows. She’ll be missed by the station, and maybe most of all she’ll be missed by the viewers, who might not even know it. We (they) are losing a star, but not in fame, rather in competence, knowledge, and humanity. What else can I say. Melissa really is…one of a kind, and in all the best ways. Morning Anchor Steve Johnson

Melissa does more than just anchor, she also interviewed community organizations daily for our 12 p.m. newscast. She has been a great partner with the community and has given a voice to our friends at the Better Business Bureau, Make-A-Wish and many others. You can find all of her work under the “On-Air” tab on WHNT.com and then click on “Noon Interviews.”

Melissa has a hidden sense of humor. I think she can do stand-up comedy on the weekends. She is very quick witted! She can also cross her eyes! I wish she would do it more especially on dumb stories and when Steve acts a fool! Morning Meteorologist Ben Smith

After 23+ years in television news, Melissa made the difficult decision to change careers, in an effort to get more quality time with her kids and husband. Lucky for the Rocket City, she is not going too far! Melissa will join the communications team for the City of Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department.

While we are sad for us, we’re excited that Melissa will get to spend time with her family and get some well-deserved rest! Her last newscast will be on March 18.

Stay in touch with Melissa on Instagram or Twitter @melissariopka

