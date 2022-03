Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Let's be honest: Cooking with fresh herbs is a luxury. Dried herbs simply don't offer the same level of flavor and color, and there's nothing like the smell of fresh basil and dill. Unless you live in a climate where it's warm year-round and you can grow your own herbs (or you're willing to spend hundreds of dollars on a smart indoor garden like the AeroGarden), getting your hands on fresh herbs in a cost effective way in the winter can be a challenge. While spending $1.50 on a bunch of parsley seems like a good deal, it's likely you'll only use a small amount on your weeknight dinner recipes before the rest goes bad. Luckily, TikTok has turned our attention to a clever Amazon solution that prolongs the shelf life of fresh herbs.

RECIPES ・ 10 DAYS AGO