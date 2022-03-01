I-Team: Lawmaker Calls For Investigation After Nurse Attacked In Tewksbury Hospital

QUINCY (CBS) — Jaivon Harris, the 18-year-old charged in the murder of Weymouth High School senior Nathan Paul, was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Harris pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges at his arraignment in Quincy District Court.
Prosecutors said Harris and several others planned to use fake money to rob Paul of THC vape cartridges. It went badly and Harris is accused of yelling “shoot him.” Another person is accused of pulling the trigger.
Paul was shot on February 15 while driving through the Germantown Housing Complex and later died at Boston Medical Center. He was a...
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod teenager is dead after he crashed a cargo van in the Barnstable village of Marstons Mills amid slick road conditions following Friday's winter storm. The Center-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) Fire Department said the crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday in the area of...
CLEVELAND (WJW) – Multiple sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team that Cleveland police are investigating a body found buried in the basement of a home. Detectives have been on the scene for hours in the 4000 block of West 49th Street. The I-Team has also learned the scene is connected to a suspect facing other […]
The family of a 29-year-old Missouri woman is desperately searching for answers after she was found dead the day after going on a date with a white man. Asia Maynard was found dead earlier this week and a medical examiner determined that there was no foul play and that Maynard died from natural causes.
BOSTON — With snowfall accumulating across New England on Friday, Massachusetts State Police shared a public safety reminder for all vehicle owners. "This is a reminder from your friends in Troop H to please clean off your car," a trooper said after stopping a black Honda sedan with about 1 foot of snow piled on top of the roof.
LOWELL (CBS) — A four-year-old girl has died after a massive fire at a multi-family home in Lowell Thursday afternoon. Two adults and three children were rescued from the building on Maude Street.
The building was quickly engulfed by heavy flames and smoke was seen pouring out of the roof. SkyEye captured firefighters attempting to put out the three-alarm fire at around 3 p.m.
Fire burns at a multi-family home on Maude Street in Lowell (WBZ-TV)
Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau said the girl who died was with two other children and their babysitter.
“There was one babysitter watching and the babysitter was able to...
BOSTON — A Newton district court judge and a former court officer accused of helping a man escape the custody of federal immigration officers have lost their initial appeal to have their case dismissed. The case dates back to 2018 “for actions that allegedly interfered with the enforcement of...
The tanker truck driver involved in a crash that killed Massachusetts State Police Trooper Tamar Bucci, 34, Thursday night on Interstate 93 in Stoneham was identified as a man from Methuen. The name of the driver has not been released and there have been no charges as of 8 a.m....
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two men after a motor vehicle stop last week, after finding a loaded gun, ammunition, and drugs in the vehicle. The arrest was made on February 23 at 2:15 a.m. at Concord and Howard Street in Framingham. Editor’s note: The arrest is being reported...
A woman caught in highway traffic with her husband as she went into labor was escorted to the hospital Monday by a Massachusetts State Police Trooper who was driving by at the time. Stopped on the side of a congested area of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Natick, the woman’s husband...
BOSTON (CBS) – It wasn’t easy to see in the dark for taxi driver Jean Paul. A sleeping four-year-old boy had accidentally been left in the third row of his minivan. “I looked in the back and didn’t see anyone, I didn’t see anyone in the cab,” he tells WBZ-TV.
He missed it, and the boy’s parents missed it when Jean Paul dropped the family with several children off at their Weston home Wednesday night from Logan Airport. After the fare he left the cab at the usual spot in Mattapan and headed home to Lawrence....
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham police arrested a Framingham woman at 4:44 a.m., after she slashed tires and caused a disturbance in the neighborhood. Police arrested Nichole T. Cater, 35, of 74B Taralli Terrace of Framingham at 4:44 a.m. on March 2. She was charged with malicious damage $1,200, destruction of...
BOSTON, Mass. — In recent years, Boston Police have had a lot of experience controlling massive crowds when things quickly change. In many cases, BPD depends on its law enforcement partners for help. But last year, the Boston City Council enacted an ordinance restricting police use of non lethal...
BOSTON — A busy night for police in Dorchester after a police cruiser was hit and then less than half a mile away two cars were found with their windows shot out. Boston Police told Boston 25 News these two incidents are unrelated. Just outside the Dublin House on...
