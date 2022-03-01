ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tewksbury, MA

I-Team: Lawmaker Calls For Investigation After Nurse Attacked In Tewksbury Hospital

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast August, inside Tewksbury Hospital, a...

boston.cbslocal.com

CBS Boston

Jaivon Harris Accused Of Yelling ‘Shoot Him’ Before Weymouth High School Senior Nathan Paul Was Killed

QUINCY (CBS) — Jaivon Harris, the 18-year-old charged in the murder of Weymouth High School senior Nathan Paul, was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Harris pleaded not guilty to murder, armed robbery, and conspiracy charges at his arraignment in Quincy District Court. Prosecutors said Harris and several others planned to use fake money to rob Paul of THC vape cartridges. It went badly and Harris is accused of yelling “shoot him.” Another person is accused of pulling the trigger. Paul was shot on February 15 while driving through the Germantown Housing Complex and later died at Boston Medical Center. He was a...
QUINCY, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Tewksbury, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

4-Year-Old Girl Dies In Massive Fire At Multi-Family Home In Lowell

LOWELL (CBS) — A four-year-old girl has died after a massive fire at a multi-family home in Lowell Thursday afternoon. Two adults and three children were rescued from the building on Maude Street. The building was quickly engulfed by heavy flames and smoke was seen pouring out of the roof. SkyEye captured firefighters attempting to put out the three-alarm fire at around 3 p.m. Fire burns at a multi-family home on Maude Street in Lowell (WBZ-TV) Lowell Mayor Sokhary Chau said the girl who died was with two other children and their babysitter. “There was one babysitter watching and the babysitter was able to...
LOWELL, MA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

‘I’m Not Wrong’: Taxi Driver Says He’s Not Responsible For Sleeping Boy Left Alone In Cab

BOSTON (CBS) – It wasn’t easy to see in the dark for taxi driver Jean Paul. A sleeping four-year-old boy had accidentally been left in the third row of his minivan. “I looked in the back and didn’t see anyone, I didn’t see anyone in the cab,” he tells WBZ-TV. He missed it, and the boy’s parents missed it when Jean Paul dropped the family with several children off at their Weston home Wednesday night from Logan Airport. After the fare he left the cab at the usual spot in Mattapan and headed home to Lawrence....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Child dies in Lowell fire

LOWELL, Mass. — A four-year-old girl was killed in a fire at a Lowell multi-family apartment building Thursday, city officials said. The fire started shortly after 2:30 p.m., at the Maude St., triple-decker. Firefighters rescued two adults and three children, using both ground and aerial ladders to reach people...
LOWELL, MA

