I-Team: Lawmaker Calls For Investigation After Nurse Attacked In Tewksbury Hospital

BOSTON (CBS) – It wasn’t easy to see in the dark for taxi driver Jean Paul. A sleeping four-year-old boy had accidentally been left in the third row of his minivan. “I looked in the back and didn’t see anyone, I didn’t see anyone in the cab,” he tells WBZ-TV. He missed it, and the boy’s parents missed it when Jean Paul dropped the family with several children off at their Weston home Wednesday night from Logan Airport. After the fare he left the cab at the usual spot in Mattapan and headed home to Lawrence....

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO