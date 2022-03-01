ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passenger divides opinion after refusing to give up empty row so they could ‘sleep during flight’

By Kara Godfrey
A PASSENGER has divided opinion after they refused to give up an empty row because they wanted to sleep during a flight.

The traveller, who said they were a European exchange student in the US, explained they were flying back to Europe on a late-night flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OHGAf_0eSShUc200
A passenger has split opinion after refusing to move from an empty row for other passengers Credit: Getty - Contributor

They wrote: "Since a lot of people missed this flight due to delays in a connecting flight, there were a lot of empty seats, and I was fortunate enough to have a row of 3 seats to myself.

"Since I was very tired, I planned to lay down flat on the seats to catch up on some sleep."

"Behind me, there was a friend group of three girls seated together, and as soon as the 'fasten seatbelts' sign turned off and I laid down to sleep, the girls immediately came up to me and asked me if I would give up those seats so they may spread out and have more room.

"I said 'no, sorry,' because I was planning to sleep as they could clearly see.

"For the rest of the flight, they talked s*** about me, loudly saying things like 'the girl in front of us just had to hoard all the seats'."

The Reddit user also added that there were "many other empty seats" on the flight, but they just wanted those ones as they were nearer their friends.

Lots of people were on their side about not moving.

One person wrote: "When there are free seats it's first come first served."

Someone else agreed: "If it was that empty they could have spread out elsewhere. They were just being little witches."

Another person said: "Having once flown internationally on a half empty flight with an entire row to myself [...] I wouldn't have given up my empty seats either."

Others said while they weren't entirely in the wrong, they understood how the women were annoyed.

They said: "On the one hand, I get where you're coming from, and spreading out and napping sounds great. But taking up an entire row to lay down? I'd throw shade too."

Someone else added: "Personally, I would have offered for one of the 3 girls to take the aisle seat if I was in the window, leaving the middle seat empty. That way, everyone has a little extra space."

Another person commented: "They should have just sat in one of the seats. You didn't have any right to stop anyone from sitting there."

One person said that no one was right or wrong, saying: "Airplanes are a lawless hellscape."

Two passengers also divided opinion after one of them told the other not to recline so they could "use their laptop" during the flight.

A woman recently was slammed for paying to upgrade her boyfriend's ticket to first class, despite him getting annoyed about it.

But don't ever change your seat without telling crew, according to one flight attendant.

